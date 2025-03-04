Letterboxd may not be as prolific or well-known as other entertainment services like IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, but the film-based social media platform has been growing in popularity with movie lovers since its creation over 10 years ago. Nowadays, it's one of the most used platforms with a very engaged base; in fact, it might be slightly more prestigious than IMDb or RT when it comes to legitimate fan reviews.

The service is a great way to see what movie lovers are watching and what they've overlooked. The relative infancy of the platform and its focus on narrative features mean that many films remain underappreciated across the platform, especially documentaries. This list will discuss all those documentaries that have fewer than 30k views on Letterboxd. For users looking to set trends or stay ahead of the curve, these underappreciated documentaries are a great place to start.

10 'The Invisible War' (2012)

Directed by Kirby Dick

Image via Cineverse Corp.

The military, war profiteering, and manufacturing make up a large part of the American economy and culture. While members of the military and veterans are regularly thanked for their service, there can be little in the way of actual support for the people who put their bodies and minds on the line for the military-industrial complex. This issue is especially true of one nearly invisible subset of the military. The Invisible War explores the real stories and struggles of military members who were sexually assaulted on the job by their comrades.

The Invisible War is the first of many Kirby Dick films to appear on this list. The director's interest in socially relevant and complicated subjects lends itself well to compassionate explorations of topics like sexual assault in the U.S military. The Invisible War isn't easy to watch, which is perhaps part of the reason the documentary has flown under the radar for otherwise savvy cinephiles. But the difficult subject matter is an essential part of military culture, and American culture more broadly, that needs to be faced.