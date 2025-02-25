There’s an argument to be made that documentaries, generally speaking, are kind of underrated, or at least underappreciated. When filmmakers put in sufficient effort, documentary movies can offer just as much as other feature films do, but maybe the problem is that plenty of documentaries are kind of mindlessly churned out and don’t do much that’s daring or challenging (cough, Netflix, cough).

What follows is an attempt to shout out some great documentaries that also live in relative obscurity, none of them getting the kind of attention they debatably deserve, for one reason or another. If you’ve seen any of these, congratulations, you're probably very cool and/or you watch too many documentaries. Some are weird, some are niche, and others are kind of experimental, but all make for interesting watches.

10 'Big River Man' (2009)

Directed by John Maringouin

Image via Lightshow Pictures

If you’ve seen pretty much every documentary by Werner Herzog and need something else that fits with the vibe of his stuff, Big River Man is a must-watch. It’s got an offbeat sense of humor while covering a story that’s kind of impressive, with the central subject here being someone named Martin Strel: a man who wants to swim the entire Amazon River, which is well over 3000 miles.

There is indeed a big river, and a man, and that’s all that’s needed for Big River Man to succeed. It’s funny, tense, and confusing in all the best ways, sometimes feeling as though it could well be a mockumentary (astoundingly, it’s not though, because Strel is a real person and is well-known for the wildly ambitious endurance swims he’s done throughout his life).