Documentaries hold a special place in the hearts of both TV and movie fans worldwide. They provide a captivating view of untold stories and remarkable achievements, making them educational and entertaining at the same time. While there are many genres and themes of documentaries, those that are uplifting have made their prominence.

From educational documentaries such as The Perfect Bid to visually stunning documentaries such as Dancing with the Birds, these left audiences invested in the narrative and left them feeling uplifted. These documentaries allowed audiences to have an authentic glimpse into a story or helped expand their knowledge in some way.

10 'The Perfect Bid' (2017)

On the long-running game show, The Price is Right, contestant Terry Kniess accomplished what was previously deemed impossible. For years, he achieved the incredible feat of accurately guessing the price of the showcase. Viewers got to see how Kniess meticulously studied the show's pricing history and game mechanics, which allowed him to make highly accurate bids.

RELATED: 10 Most Original Reality TV Game Shows, Ranked From Wild to Wildest

A Reddit usernamed The Perfect Bid a positive and uplifting documentary. Aside from viewers being able to see the behind-the-scenes workings of The Price is Right, they are also able to learn how they can utilize their own skills and expertise to gain an advantage in a competitive environment.

9 'My Octopus Teacher' (2020)

Being named one of the best documentaries of 2020, My Octopus Teacher dove into the story of Craig Foster, a South African filmmaker who formed an unusual bond with an octopus while free-diving. He visited the octopus every day over the course of a year and observed and documented his behavior.

Reddit user madam_hill said that My Octopus Teacher was incredible. After all, it became a global phenomenon, winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2021. My Octopus Teacher not only had stunning cinematography and unique storytelling, but it also incorporated environmental messages to its audience.

8 'Pepsi, Where's My Jet' (2022)

Premiering on Netflix in 2022, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? delved into the Leonard v. Pepsico, Inc court case, concerning Pepsi's promotional campaign called "Pepsi Points" which utilized unit conversion. It explored the story of business student John Leonard demanding the prize (which was a jet) after accumulating the required points, and filing a lawsuit with Pepsi after they said that the promotion was a joke.

RELATED: 10 Biographical Documentaries to Watch on Netflix Now That You've Finished 'Harry & Meghan'

Ultimately, this was a docu-series that was both educational and uplifting, and Reddit user ILookAtYourUsername said that the docu-series was really good and fairly lighthearted. Another user agreed and said that they even use the story in science to teach about the importance of unit conversion.

7 'Three Identical Strangers' (2018)

Being one of the great movies of 2018, viewers of Three Identical Strangers watched as three identical triplets who were separated at birth reunited as young adults. The documentary explored their emotional journey and self-discovery following their reunion, and unraveling the secrets of their past.

Reddit user AmethystTrinket said that despite its sad ending, they found the documentary heartwarming and bittersweet. While the story was captivating and hooked many viewers, it also delved into the ethical implications of separating siblings to study them in different environments. Nevertheless, its storytelling and filmmaking struck a chord with audiences.

6 'The Toys That Made Us' (2017 - 2019)

The Toys That Made Us explored the behind-the-scene stories of iconic toys such as LEGO, Barbie, and Transformers. Viewers got to watch the toys' creative processes, marketing strategies, and the challenges that the creators faced when formulating the toys.

RELATED: From 'Exit Through the Gift Shop' to 'Bathtubs Over Broadway': 6 Documentaries to Pull You Out of a Creative Funk

Reddit user nugazer said that the documentary series is bright, insightful, and lighthearted if one enjoys the subject. The Toys That Made Us gave an insightful look by combining archival footage, interviews, and expert commentary to present both informative and entertaining content. Ultimately, it brought out the nostalgia of viewers as the documentary explored toy lines that shaped childhoods.

5 'The Biggest Little Farm' (2018)

This documentary follows John and Molly Chester in their journey to The Biggest Little Farm. They both left their Los Angeles apartment and embarked on a mission to create a sustainable farm called the Apricot Lane Farms. Viewers watched their stories of challenges the Chesters faced as they navigated the complexities of farming.

Reddit user pb_and_money named The Biggest Little Farm as a documentary that was positive and uplifting. Although the documentary showcased the challenges of farming, it was able to captivate viewers with a visual perspective of the Chesters' journey.

4 'Searching for Sugar Man' (2012)

Searching for Sugar Man told the remarkable story of a mysterious musician named Sixto Rodrigeuz and his unexpected popularity in South Africa. Audiences watched as two of his fans from Cape Town strive to uncover the truth about Rodriguez after he disappeared from the public eye.

RELATED: The Best Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

OneReddit usersaid that the documentary, which won an Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2013, is so good, and leaves people feeling good. After all, the documentary allowed viewers to be introduced to Rodrigeuz's mesmerizing music, while also tuning into his intriguing story of being a forgotten artist who, unbeknownst to him, was famous on the other side of the world.

3 'Chef's Table' (2015 - )

Directed by David Gelb, the filmmaker who makes documentaries cinematic, Chef's Table delves into the lives of some of the world's most renowned chefs. The show allows viewers to see the chef's techniques and artistry behind their culinary creations.

A Reddit user recommended that people check out Chef's Table as each episode focuses on a master chef, their process, inspiration and story, all which are inspiring and uplifting. After all, audiences also learn of the chef's personal stories, backgrounds, influences, and cultural heritage which led them to a career as a chef.

2 'Crip Camp' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Crip Camp is a documentary film that tells the story of disabled teenagers who attended a summer camp in the 1970s. The camp, Camp Jened gave the teenagers valuable experience that allowed them to become a catalyst for advocating disability rights in the United States.

RELATED: The Best Netflix Movies of 2020

Reddit user Hellooooooo_NURSEthought that Crip Camp was quite inspiring. After all, the film not only sheds light on the history of the disability rights movement, it also highlighted the transformative power of Camp Jened that allowed the teenagers to feel more empowered to step up.

1 'Dancing With The Birds' (2019)

Released on Netflix in 2019, Dancing with the Birds explored the courtship dances and rituals of various bird species worldwide. It's a blissful Netflix nature documentary that gives viewers an immersive experience of the birds and their behaviors.

One of the Reddit userssaid that they loved The Dancing with the Birds, and suggested it for those who like animals with fun commentary. Ultimately, the subject matter of nature has a universal appeal, and the visually stunning footage of the animals made the documentary both educational and entertaining.

NEXT: The Best Celebrity Documentaries on Netflix