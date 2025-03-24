Few cinematic treats beat a great documentary. They can be informative as well as engaging, offering insights into history, politics, human resilience, and the natural world while remaining visually dynamic and sonically striking. Regardless of their subject matter, great documentaries leave a lasting impact, challenging perspectives and expanding our understanding of the world.

With this in mind, this list looks at some must-see documentaries, powerful films that greatly influenced the development of the medium. From the adrenaline-fueled ascent in Free Solo to the haunting testimonies in Shoah, each of these projects demonstrates the power of nonfiction storytelling in film.

10 'Free Solo' (2018)

Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

"I'm not crazy. I mean, I don't think I'm crazy." Free Solo chronicles rock climber Alex Honnold's attempt to scale El Capitan, a 3,000-foot granite monolith in Yosemite National Park, without any ropes or safety equipment. Through interviews, viewers gain insight into Honnold's singular focus and the challenges he faces in balancing his passion with personal relationships. Then there's the stunning cinematography: every awe-inspiring, vertigo-inducing shot emphasizes the razor-thin line between success and catastrophe.

Honnold makes for a fascinating subject. He's deeply committed to his climbing and willing to risk his life in pursuit of it. Naturally, this causes his loved ones no small amount of concern, particularly his girlfriend, Sanni McCandless, who features prominently in the interviews. The result is an entertaining peek inside the mind of a unique, enigmatically, and endlessly audacious individual. Also worth checking out is the documentary The Alpinist, also about free solo climbers, which serves as a grimmer counterpart to Free Solo.