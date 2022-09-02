IFC is pairing up iconic 'Documentary Now' episodes with the actual docs that inspired them for a week-long event.

After an over three-year-long wait, the hit mockumentary series Documentary Now! is coming back! The satirical documentary series is coming back for “Season 53” — also known as Season 4 — on October 19. But, before that IFC will celebrate the return with “Documentary Now… And Forever!” a week-long celebration, starting on September 14, that will pair episodes of the series with the iconic documentaries that inspired them.

Documentary Now! was created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas and first premiered on IFC in 2015. The series both celebrates and satirizes the documentary medium. With episodes that lampoon everything from VICE documentaries to Stop Making Sense, a concert film about The Talking Heads. Each episode typically features Armisen and Hader playing the main focuses of the “documentary” often joined by guest stars like Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, and Owen Wilson getting in on the fun. The series also features Helen Mirren as the host giving an introduction to each “documentary.”

IFC’s “Documentary Now… And Forever!” will be held at The IFC Center in New York from September 14 through September 20. The event will feature screenings of classic episodes of the series alongside the documentaries that inspired them. The week-long event will kick off on September 14 with the world premiere screening of the two-part season premiere “Soldier of Illusion,” starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun, August Diehl, and Fred Armisen with the episode's inspiration Burden of Dreams, which was a making-of documentary on the Werner Herzog film Fitzcarraldo. The two-part episode will then premiere again on October 19 at 10 PM on IFC and AMC+. The event will also premiere the upcoming season’s episode “Trouver Frisson,” paired with its inspiration, the 2008 French autobiographical documentary, Beaches of Agnès.

But, if you are a fan of the series but can make it to New York for the event, don’t worry! Anyone unable to attend the event can still pair the real-life documentaries with some of their favorite episodes in the comfort of their own home. AMC+ will not only become the exclusive streaming home of Documentary Now! but will also host, for a limited time, some of the documentaries that inspired the series for your streaming pleasure. These documentaries include critically acclaimed films like The Thin Blue Line, Jiro Dreams of Sushi, and Marina Abramovich: The Artist is Present.

John Vanco, Senior Vice President and GM of IFC Center, gave a statement on the event, saying:

“As devoted documentary lovers, everyone at IFC Center has been a fan of Documentary Now! since the series began. It’s a thrill to be able to bring some of the series lovingly crafted, tone-perfect episodes to the big screen, alongside the original films that inspired them. We’re especially honored to be hosting the first public screenings ever of the new season’s premiere, ‘Soldier of Illusion,’ which pays tribute to intrepid nonfiction filmmakers like Werner Herzog, and the US premiere of ‘Trouver Frisson,’ an homage to the inimitable Agnes Varda. And we’re proud to be welcoming Chris Hegedus, director of the documentary The War Room and other special guests for these screenings.”

“Documentary Now… And Forever!” will be held at The IFC Center in New York from September 14 through September 20. Additionally, “Season 53” will premiere on IFC and AMC+ on October 19 at 10 PM. Check out the full line-up for the event, and all the documentaries that will be available on AMC+, below:

The “Documentary Now...and Forever!” schedule is as follows:

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

7:00 PM The World Premiere of Season 53, Episodes 1 & 2 “Soldier of Illusion,” paired with Burden of Dreams

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

7:00 PM Season 51, Episode 1 “The Bunker,” paired with The War Room – Chris Hegedus, co-director of The War Room with DA Pennebaker, and Frazer Pennebaker of Pennebaker Hegedus Films to join for remarks.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

7:00 PM Season 50, Episode 1 “Sandy Passage,” paired with Grey Gardens

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

2:00 PM The US Premiere of Season 53, Episode 6 “Trouver Frisson,” paired with Beaches of Agnès

7:00 PM Season 52, Episode 3 “Original Cast Album: Co-Op,” paired with Original Cast Album: "Company” – Chris Hegedus of Pennebaker Hegedus Films, to join for remarks

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

2:00 PM Season 51, Episodes 6 & 7 “Mr. Runner Up,” paired with The Kid Stays in the Picture

7:00 PM Season 50, Episode 4 “The Eye Doesn't Lie,” paired with The Thin Blue Line

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

7:00 PM Season 51, Episode 4 “Globesman,” paired with Salesman

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

7:00 PM Season 51, Episode 3 “Parker Gail's Location Is Everything,” paired with Swimming to Cambodia

