After providing some important information of Season 4 – or Season 53 – of Documentary Now! back in mid-July, IFC shared today a glimpse at the upcoming season, its release date, and what we can expect from the new slate of satirical episodes. Introduced by Helen Mirren (The Queen) as usual, the sneak peek shows brief footage and suggests that now, more than ever, the world needs Documentary Now!. This is, of course, a joke with the fact that the anthology series features “extremely relevant” mockumentaries that both pay homage and satirize famous and celebrated documentaries, most of them starring co-creators Bill Hader and Fred Armisen.

Aside from revealing the specific Fall release date of the upcoming season – which is October 19 – IFC also unveiled what sort of stories the initial three episodes will tell. Season 53 will kick off with a two-parter titled “Soldier of Illusion”, which is inspired by the internationally acclaimed documentary Burden of Dreams by German filmmaker Werner Herzog. Written by John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live), the episode is set in the early 1980s and centers around a visionary director who tries to will his magnum opus into existence while working in the remote, punishing conditions of the Russian Ular mountains. The episode features Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun, Kevin Bishop (Miracle Workers), Gana Bayarsaikhan (Wonder Woman), Matthias Rimpler (Ludzie i Bogowie) and Fred Armisen, with Documentary Now! alumnus Deb Hiett returning as narrator.

The second episode is called “Trouver Frisson” and it’s a homage to the late and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Agnès Varda (Faces, Places). The episode chronicles celebrated French filmmaker Ida Leos (Liliane Rovère) and her search for why she no longer experiences “frisson” – the goosebumps that have always been her guide. The episode is inspired by Varda's acclaimed films Gleaners and I And Beaches.

Image via IFC

RELATED: ‘We Might As Well Be Dead’ Review: A Hilarious and Horrifying Paranoia-Filled Satire | Fantasia Fest 2022

These two episodes add to previously announced “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport”, which is a funny take on fashion documentaries such as 3 Salons at the Seaside, and The September Issue, the famous Vogue documentary. The episode stars Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok) and Harriet Walter (Succession) as hairdressers preparing their yearly stylebook for a tiny town.

Also, “How They Threw Rocks” will mimic the 1996 Academy Award-winning film When We Were Kings, which chronicled the heavyweight boxing championship that featured George Foreman and then-underdog Muhammad Ali, while “My Monkey Grifter” will have Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag) playing a filmmaker who forms a deep, emotional, and financially taxing relationship with a monkey who may have ulterior motives. The episode satirizes Academy Award winner My Octopus Teacher, about a man who forms a surprisingly deep bond with an octopus.

Documentary Now! is created by Armisen, Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas. It premiered back in 2015 to high praise, and ever since then it has earned multiple nominations across several awards, including six in the Emmys. The series has featured several notable guest stars, including Cameron Crowe, Alana Haim, Owen Wilson, Michael Keaton, Michael C. Hall, Jack Black, and Anne Hathaway.

IFC premieres Season 4 of Documentary Now! on October 19. You can watch the sneak peek below: