The mockumentary format has become an essential subgenre for comedic filmmaking. Filmmakers like Christopher Guest are considered at the forefront of this style of comedy, with projects like Best in Show (2000), Waiting for Guffman (1996), and A Mighty Wind (2003) all being considered modern comedic classics. Just like in film, the mockumentary format has also found a home within the world of television. There are almost too many examples to count, but certainly, some of the most popular examples include the vampire television adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows (2019-2022), and we'd be remiss not to mention hit sitcoms like The Office (2005-2013), Parks and Recreation (2009-2015), and Abbott Elementary (2021-2022).

Sketch comedies have also made extensive use of this concept, and when working on "The History of Punk" sketch for Saturday Night Live (1975-2022), former members Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Bill Hader (Barry), and Seth Meyers (Late Night with Seth Meyers) came up with a concept for a surefire hit series. Thus, Documentary Now! was born; an on-the-nose satire of documentary filmmaking that took a more anthological approach to the genre. Not only does every episode tell a different story with different characters, but they're also stylistically completely unique and range from lighthearted romps to full-blown horror satires.

Now, Documentary Now! is set to return for its fourth season, though within the universe of the show, Documentary Now! will actually be going into its fifty-third season. With it, comes new stories and new characters, but will still feature performances from Fred Armisen and Bill Hader as well as the show's regular host, Helen Mirren (The Queen). To get ready for what insane satirical chaos is in store for the new season, here is everything we know so far about Season 4 (53) of Documentary Now!

Watch the Trailer for Documentary Now! Season 4

The short but sweet teaser for the next season of Documentary Now! begins as always with the show's host, Helen Mirren, playing herself. She introduces the show's 53rd season, after which we see a brief sizzle of the episodes in store. We'll introduce an episode guide down below, but the trailer also showcases that, just like in previous seasons, Season 4 will also feature a star-studded cast of guest actors.

When and Where Will Documentary Now! Season 4 Premiere?

Documentary Now! will introduce audiences to a new batch of satirical documentaries starting on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, with a two-part season premiere clocking in at about an hour long. The remaining five episodes premiere every following Wednesday. As with its past seasons, the show will premiere on IFC, with its streaming home being AMC+.

Who's Starring In Documentary Now! Season 4?

In addition to creating the show and producing, Fred Armisen will be starring in at least a few episodes of the next season. However, his co-star Bill Hader doesn't seem to have as large of an acting role this time around despite still executive producing the series. This is possibly due to Hader being busy with other projects like his other hit comedy series, Barry.

Armisen, as with other seasons of the show, will be joined by an impressive cast of special guest stars who will be lending their talents to the satirical mockumentary anthology. These names include Cate Blanchett (Tár), Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), Liliane Rovère (Call My Agent!), Harriet Walter (Killing Eve), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), and Jonathan Pryce (The Crown). Blanchett in particular will be a returning cast member to the series, as she first debuted as Izabella Barta in Season 3, Episode 4, where she played a Hungarian artist trying to reconnect with her past and craft her masterpiece.

Related:7 Best 'Documentary Now!' Episodes, All Helen Mirren-Approved

Documentary Now! Season 4 Episode Guide

The next season of Documentary Now! will be slightly shorter than the previous seasons. Instead of seven total episodes, Season 4 will consist of only six, but that hardly means the quality will be any poorer. If anything, it means that Armisen, Hader, Meyers, and the rest of the team are putting a higher emphasis on quality over quantity. Regardless, in case you're curious about what the six episodes have in store, here is a brief episode guide:

October 19: "Soldier of Illusion Parts 1 and 2"

The two-part season premiere follows Alexander Skarsgård as a German independent filmmaker who tries to construct the ultimate masterpiece. The result is likely a highly tumultuous shoot where the cast and crew are struggling to understand and empathize with a genius director's unique vision.

October 26: "Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport"

Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett returns to Documentary Now! for the latest season with a parody of Three Salons at the Seaside (1994), a little-known documentary yet one that Blanchett herself is a fan of. That's evident through Blanchett actually being the one to pitch the idea, presumably giving her the most creative input in the series yet. Blanchett has already shown her comedic prowess in the "Waiting for the Artist" episode of Documentary Now!, so her return here is more than welcome.

November 2: "How They Threw Rocks"

Jonathan Pryce narrates coverage of a sport where two participants relentlessly hurl rocks at one another. Yup...pretty self-explanatory.

November 9: "My Monkey Grifter"

In what appears to be a clear parody of the Oscar-winner for Best Documentary, My Octopus Teacher (2020), "My Monkey Grifter" shows another filmmaker who creates a remarkably close bond with a friendly primate. Only instead of a heartfelt bond between a man and an animal, this looks like an unlikely union in nature that might be a bit too far.

November 16: "Trouver Frisson"

The season finale of the fourth season of Documentary Now! seems to be a tribute to legendary French filmmaker Agnès Varda and her celebrated documentary, Varda by Agnès (2019). The episode will follow an artist who bears a striking resemblance to Varda, as she tries to show that she can still craft thought-provoking and compelling art despite her age.