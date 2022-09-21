Fred Armisen, Alex Buono, and Rhys Thomas also talk about making the new season in the UK, the “puzzle-piece” approach to each episode, and more.

It seems like it was just a few years ago, but somehow we blinked, and we’re already gearing up to watch Season 53 of Documentary Now!. The mockumentary series is making a comeback not only on television but also at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the show originally debuted its very first episode to attendees. Slated to premiere on IFC next month, the series had an early screening of the first two-part episode, titled “Soldier of Illusion”, at TIFF. The series’ creative team visited the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl to talk to Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub all about it.

In case you are not familiar with it, Documentary Now! is actually on Season 4, and the fake numbering of the season is one of the show’s many jokes that parodies the legacy of important works of cinematic art, especially documentaries. In every episode, the show provides a funny take on a story told in famous documentaries that made movie history. The new season will feature high-profile guest stars such as Cate Blanchett, Alexander Skarsgård, Harriet Walter, and Jamie Demetriou.

The interview featured series creator and star Fred Armisen along with executive producers Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas. The trio talked about the idea to have screenings of Documentary Now! in a famous film festival, broke down their process of approaching every new episode, and revealed why Season 4 takes place in Europe. In addition, they also talked about the Talking Heads parody concert episode in Season 2 (titled "Final Transmission"), the key rule of not betraying the reality they come up with, unused ideas, and more.

You can check out the full interview in the video above to learn a lot more about the new season of Documentary Now!, including the topics below:

How does a series' episode end up in the lineup of a festival mostly focused on film?

Executive producer Alex Buono celebrates the series’ “53-season” legacy;

Executive producer Rhys Thomas breaks down how every episode of Documentary Now! is basically created from scratch;

Series creator and star Fred Armisen reveals the “puzzle-piece” approach to each episode;

The trio talks about the Talking Heads parody concert episode in Season 2 (titled "Final Transmission");

Armisen comments on the inevitable comparison with hit mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap;

Buono reveals that targeting funny stories and famous comedic documentaries is not usually their goal;

Thomas discusses the key rule of not betraying the reality they come up with;

Thomas also reveals how they decide to go with two-part episodes;

Buono teases unused idea for Season 54;

Armisen lists what goes and what doesn’t when coming up with ideas for new episodes;

The trio cites favorite episodes;

Buono teases fresh European take on the series for Season 54;

The group explains why they moved production to the UK;

Thomas reveals Cate Blanchett pitched her own episode;

Fred Armisen talks about voicing Cranky Kong in Super Mario Bros. movie – and remembers he’s not supposed to.

