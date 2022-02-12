Today IFC announced the return of Documentary Now! for its 53rd season, quite the feat for such an artful and obscure series that's actually in its 4th season. The series, hosted by Dame Helen Mirren, pays homage to the art of documentaries through farcical short films. The new season will consist of six new episodes, which are currently in production.

The new episodes include Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport, an homage to fashion documentaries such as 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue. The short will be a fly-on-the-wall look at a salon owner and her staff as they prepare their annual stylebook, How They Threw Rocks, a take on the sports documentary When We Were Kings, which will follow Craig Maes, a Welsh sportsman known as the "Field Rock" who competes in a 1974 bout titled "The Melon vs. The Felon," and My Monkey Grifter, which draws inspiration from My Octopus Teacher, and follows a filmmaker who develops and intensely personal relationship with a monkey with devious motives.

Documentary Now! has been nominated for six Emmys over the course of its run. The series debuted with rave reviews from critics both critics and audiences. The series soon became a fan favorite thanks to the series' loving treatment of such beloved documentaries as Grey Gardens. Each episode also features guest stars that range from established comedians to A-list actors. Guests actors featured last season included Cate Blanchett, Owen Wilson, Michael Keaton, Natasha Lyonne, John Mulaney, Michael C. Hall, Taran Killam, Richard Kind, and more. The cast for season 53 will be announced soon.

The series is created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas. Armisen, Hader, Meyers, and Thomas also executive produce the series. Also, executive producing are Alex Buono and Broadway Video's Andrew Singer. Thomas and Buono will serve as the show's directors. John Mulaney and Erik Kenward are serve as consultign producers for the series. Alice Mathias serves as co-executive producer. Additionally, David Cress, Matt Pacult and Tamsin Rawady serve as producers.

Season 53 is currently in production and further casting announcements will be made soon. No premiere date has yet been set. You can catch up on the first three seasons of Documentary Now!, on Netflix and iTunes. Season 53, or rather 4, will air on IFC and AMC+ later in 2022. Until then, you can grab a pair of grey sweats around your head as a built-in scarf and head to Sandy Passage for refuge.

