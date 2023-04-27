It’s time for another round of Dodgeball, as a sequel to the 2004 movie is in the works, Deadline has reported. Original leading man Vince Vaughn will return to star (and likely produce) while Jordan VanDina is set to pen the script. While Rawson Marshall Thurber helmed the original feature, no director is on board as yet and the same goes for the casting, but in time we’ll certainly know about who’s returning as well as the fresh faces joining the franchise.

The hilarious original feature helmed and written by Marshall went on to become a massive box-office success grossing $168.4 million on a $20 million budget. It cast Vaughn as Peter, Christine Taylor as Katherine, Ben Stiller as White Goodman, Rip Torn as Patches, Justin Long as Justin, Stephen Root as Gordon, Alan Tudyk as Steve, Jason Bateman as Pepper, Julie Gonzalo as Amber and many more. It’ll be interesting to see which cast members make their way back or whether there’s a chance for them as per the report the plot of the upcoming sequel originates from an idea by Vaughn which will continue the story of the prize-winning gym owner.

What’s Dodgeball About?

The original 2004 sports comedy feature Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story follows Peter La Fleur, the owner of Average Joe's Gym, and its ragtag members and employees as they enter a dodgeball contest with a big cash prize to save the gym from a fancy competing gym, Globo-Gym, which is run by the White Goodman, who forms his own Globo-Gym team to rout the competition.

Vaughn is well known for his comedic roles while his credits include features like Freaky, Hacksaw Ridge, The Internship, The Break-Up, Wedding Crashers, Old School, and Swingers among others. He recently signed on to Legendary’s Animal Friends, an R-rated road trip adventure alongside Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, and Aubrey Plaza. The actor recently wrapped the Apple TV+ drama series Bad Monkey hailing from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and will star alongside Al Pacino, Michelle Monaghan, and Simon Rex in the indie drama Easy’s Waltz hailing from Nic Pizzolatto.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Vaughn and VanDina, who previously collaborated on the 2020 comedy The Binge. He then went on to direct and executive produce its holiday sequel It’s A Wonderful Binge. His other credits include Hulu’s Animaniacs, the third season of SuperMansion, and serving as a co-EP on the comedy series What Would Diplo Do?

No further details about the project are known yet. You can watch this space for further developments.