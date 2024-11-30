The 2004 sports comedy feature Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is one of the most raucous and re-watchable sports movies of all time, and just in time for the holiday season, the movie is about to be easier than ever to see. The Vince Vaughn movie will be heading to Tubi from December 1, allowing fans to watch the Rawson Marshall Thurber film for no charge. It's a bold strategy. Let's see if it pays off for them. The movie follows Vaughn's Peter La Fleur, the owner of Average Joe's Gym, and its ragtag members and employees as they enter a dodgeball contest with a big cash prize to save the gym from a fancy competing gym, Globo-Gym, run by an ego maniac (Ben Stiller).

The film also features Christine Taylor as Katherine, Ben Stiller as White Goodman, Rip Torn as Patches, Justin Long as Justin, Stephen Root as Gordon, Alan Tudyk as Steve the Pirate, Jason Bateman as Pepper, Julie Gonzalo as Amber, Lance Armstrong as himself, and many more along the way. On Rotten Tomatoes, Dodgeball holds a 71% "Fresh" rating based on reviews from critics, with praise going to the nicely handled blend of crude and slapstick humor with some biting satire. The movie was also a huge box office success, helped in no small part due to its memorable one-liners, and it grossed over $168 million worldwide on a $20 million budget, while continuing to propel Vaughn into being one of comedy's biggest stars.

Are We Getting a 'Dodgeball' Sequel?

Well, the last we heard, yes. In April 2023, it was announced that a sequel was officially in the works with Vaughn lined up to return and likely produce, while Jordan VanDina is set to pen the script. It's all gone quiet since then, though, but if it goes ahead, it would mark the second collaboration between Vaughn and VanDina, who previously worked together to good effect on the 2020 comedy The Binge. He then followed that up by directing and executive producing its holiday sequel, It’s A Wonderful Binge. VanDina also worked on Hulu’s Animaniacs, the third season of SuperMansion, and serving as a co-EP on the comedy series What Would Diplo Do?

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story will be coming to Tubi on December 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the prospective future of Dodgeball 2, and all your favorite movies and television shows.