As Doechii’s season of wins continues, she’s treating fans to favorites from her catalog. On Wednesday, March 7, the Grammy-winning rapper finally shared her song “Anxiety” to streaming services. While this comes as a new gift, Doechii’s core fans are especially excited, as they have loved this song for years.

“Anxiety” first appeared on Doechii’s self-released mixtape, Coven Music Sessions, which she recorded in her home bedroom and dropped back in 2019. The song, along with the mixtape, was not available on digital streaming platforms — until now.

Following demand from fans, Doechii re-recorded her vocals and released the song through her label Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records. She teased the release of “Anxiety” last week on TikTok, with fans responding in excitement. Within 24 hours of her tease, the video spawned over 80,000 TikToks featuring a clip from the song. A week later, the clip has since pulled in over 2.7 million views, as well as several fans sharing their struggles with anxiety.

Though Doechii is known for her fire raps, “Anxiety” features Doechii displaying her singing chops. She details her struggles with anxiety and mental health over a sample of Gotye and Kimbra’s 2012 hit single, “Somebody That I Used to Know.”

“Anxiety / Keep on trying me / I feel it quietly / Tryna silence me / My anxiety / Can't shake it off of me / Somebody's watching me / And my anxiety,” she sings on the song’s chorus, showing a raw, soft side of herself.

Doechii Has A Big Year Ahead Of Her

Back in February, Doechii won the Best Rap Album Grammy Award for her 2024 mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. The mixtape spawned hits like “Nissan Altima,” “Catfish,” and the viral “Denial is a River.” During her acceptance speech, she thanked her fanbase, who are known as the Swamp. The Swamp largely inspired Doechii’s 2024 Swamp Sessions series, during which, she would spend an hour writing a song, and then would drop the song online.

Since the release of Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii has been hard at work on her debut album. In an interview with Variety published in December 2024, she revealed that the album would arrive this year, and that she would experiment with more live instrumentation.

“All I can think about is this album,” she said, “so I’m just looking forward to making more hits, making more music and achieving more of my goals. That’s it.”

But for now, fans can throw it back with a Doechii deep cut while we wait for what’s bound to be an incredible album.

