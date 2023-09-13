The Big Picture A Haunting in Venice does not have a post-credits scene or any hints towards a sequel, unlike its predecessor Murder on the Orient Express.

The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Michelle Yeoh, Kelly Reilly, Tina Fey, and more.

Kenneth Branagh delivers his best performance as Hercule Poirot in this spooky and well-directed mystery.

If you were hoping A Haunting in Venice has a scene after the credits, I'm afraid you'll be disappointed, as there isn't one. Once again, Kenneth Branagh has returned as Hercule Poirot — and his latest mystery has a touch of the supernatural. A Haunting in Venice is based on the novel Hallowe'en Night by Agatha Christie, though it takes more than a few liberties with the source material. Retired and living in Venice, Poirot is approached by his old author friend Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey) with a challenge. Ariadne seeks to disprove the work of Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh), an alleged medium for the dead and invites Poirot to a children's Halloween party at the house of former opera singer Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly). Naturally, murder ensues and Poirot must put his detective skills to the test. This time is unlike any other case though, as Poirot may not only be dealing with human murders but the paranormal as well.

There Is No Post Credits Scene for ‘A Haunting in Venice’ and It Does Not Set up a Sequel

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Even though there is no post-credits scene, it wouldn't be a surprise if we see future Poirot mysteries in theaters. However, there are no hints to be found in the finale of the movie. This is unlike Murder on the Orient Express, whose finale sees Poirot hearing word that his expertise is needed in Egypt, teasing Death on the Nile. Death on the Nile did not set up A Haunting in Venice or make any hint toward it, though. Leaving the future possibilities open is probably smart as it does not put Branagh under any pressure to come up with his next idea too quickly. He's a busy guy! This year, not only did he star and direct in another Christie adaptation but he played a small but memorable role in one of the biggest movies of the year, Oppenheimer. Maybe this is the end of Poirot as portrayed by Branagh. Who knows? It will probably be up to the box-office performance of A Haunting in Venice.

RELATED: 'A Haunting in Venice' Sneak Peek Gives Poirot a Sign From Beyond

'A Haunting at Venice' Boasts an Ensemble Cast

Much like Branagh's previous Poirot adaptations, there is a solid cast behind A Haunting At Venice. While not as star-studded as Murder on the Orient Express or Death on the Nile, there are still some heavy hitters in the form of Yeoh, Reilly, and Fey. Rounding out the cast are Jamie Dornan as a doctor struggling with PTSD, Kyle Allen as an arrogant young millionaire, Camille Cottin as a devoted housekeeper, and Jude Hill as the doctor's son. This is the second time Dornan and Hill are working with Branagh, who directed them in 2021's Belfast, which won Branagh the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Branagh also reunites with much of the crew behind the first two Poirot films, including screenwriter Michael Green and producers Ridley Scott and Simon Kinberg. Even if A Haunting at Venice doesn't have a post-credits scene, its spooky atmosphere as well as the sharp direction from Branagh (who turns in his best performance as Poirot) make it worth a watch.

A Haunting in Venice hits theaters on September 15.