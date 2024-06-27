The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel, introduces new characters and a new setting, focusing on the initial arrival of the alien creatures.

The film doesn't have an end-credits scene, but it provides deeper context and emotional depth to the franchise.

Future installments may follow humanity on the offensive after discovering a frequency that renders the Death Angels vulnerable.

Fans of the apocalyptic A Quiet Place franchise have another visit in store from the series' frightening Death Angels in the prequel A Quiet Place: Day One, but like its predecessor A Quiet Place Part II, the film does not have an end-credits scene. While the first film follows the Abbott family, led by Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and Lee (John Krasinski), the first family known to discover a way to fight the alien creatures, and the second film continues the family's story, A Quiet Place: Day One follows new characters Sam (Lupita Nyong'o) and Eric (Joseph Quinn) as they experience the terror of the alien beasts' initial arrival (and in a suffocatingly populated urban setting, no less).

As common as mid-and-post-credits sequences have become (thanks in particular to Disney-owned studios like Marvel Studios and Pixar), the A Quiet Place franchise has never been partial to an end-credits sequence. Indeed, neither the original film nor A Quiet Place Part II has one. Given that A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel involving new characters, there's little to tease given that we know what's next in the films' collective chronology. That said, A Quiet Place: Day One may not move the needle forward, but it provides memorable new characters, a thrilling new location, and meaningful new context around the extraterrestrial menace's first moments on our planet.

'A Quiet Place: Day One' Is an Emotional Horror Outing

A Quiet Place: Day One breaks considerable new ground in the franchise by establishing new characters, a wildly novel setting, and our deepest look yet at the chaos ensuing from the arrival of the Death Angels. In the film, audiences first meet Sam as a cancer patient in a Hospice who ends up in the larger city on an organized excursion with other patients. After the chaos of the aliens' first arrival, she eventually meets isolated British visitor Eric, and the two unlikely companions travel together to achieve Sam's dying wish: finding a slice of proper Harlem pizza. That unconventional protagonist goal may be surprising, but there are genuinely moving reasons for the dangerous trek, and the layered, nuanced performances and brilliant direction make the journey a moving one.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It's not our first window into the species' Day One landing, however, as audiences received their first peek into the creatures' deadly disruption of American life in A Quiet Place Part II. That film opens with the Abbott family attending a little league baseball game when meteors appear in the sky and a Death Angel crashes against a nearby police car, signaling the start of the family's long journey in the franchise. Day One gives audiences the deepest look yet into the chaos attending the extraterrestrial arrival, particularly in a huge city setting (where skyscrapers can drop Death Angels from the sky). One final contribution to the series is its further development of A Quiet Place Part II's Henri (Djimon Hounsou), the "Man on the Island" who leads the small island band of survivors from the 2021 film. We see a little bit of his Day One backstory, and Sam and Eric's path intersects his in surprising ways.

Where Does the A Quiet Place Franchise Go Next?

Close

Whether or not A Quiet Place: Day One will dovetail directly into a future installment is impossible to predict. Because A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel that mainly fills out the franchise world, it doesn't carry forward the concluding events of A Quiet Place Part II. While A Quiet Place concludes with the surviving members of the Abbott family discovering that the hearing aid of Regan Abbott (Millicent Simmonds) can produce a frequency that renders the Death Angels vulnerable to harm, A Quiet Place Part II ends with the Abbott family broadcasting the frequency over a radio station's airwaves.

This ending surely means that terrifyingly designed Death Angels are vulnerable over a wide area, and it also effectively advertises that humanity has a new, adaptable weapon against the deadly threat. Humanity spent the timeline of the prior films on the defensive and nearly exterminated, but now that the frequency can be broadcast, the ability to stun and easily kill the beasts is merely a radio away. In addition, surviving factions of the military could surely create direct sonic weaponry that reproduces that frequency. Thus, future installments could jump once again to a new location, as in Day One, but they're most likely going to follow humanity on the offensive, finally taking back the world from the deadly Death Angels.

A Quiet Place: Day One is in theaters now.

Get Tickets