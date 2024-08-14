The Big Picture Alien: Romulus does not have an end-credits scene, focusing on a tense and visually stunning horror feature.

Without spoiling anything, the ending of Alien: Romulus could set up a sequel with significant lore implications, but that's dependent on box office performance.

The movie takes place 20 years after the original Alien, introducing new characters and potentially setting the stage for the Alien: Earth prequel series.

You don't need to keep holding your breath while the credits roll in Alien: Romulus, as the latest entry in the Alien franchise does not have an end-credits scene. Fede Álvarez (2013's Evil Dead and Don't Breath) has crafted another tense and visually stunning horror feature that calls back to the glory days of 1979's Alien like no other sequel really has. This new installment follows a new crew of Xenomorph targets as they attempt to salvage a derelict and abandoned Weyland-Yutani vessel.

End-credits scenes have never really been the Alien franchise's forte, so Alien: Romulus not having one really isn't all that surprising. That said, there are still plenty of surprises for Alien fans and maybe even a few teases regarding what might be next for the franchise lurking within the dark recesses of the latest horror spectacle. We wouldn't dare spoil those surprises for you, but rest assured, you won't have to sit through the credits and worry about getting scared by any hidden Facehuggers.

Alien: Romulus In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett

Does 'Alien: Romulus' Set Up a Sequel?

Again, no spoilers, but the ending of Alien: Romulus does leave some room for a possible sequel, even if it doesn't overtly set up one. While it's a true standalone adventure set in the Alien universe, Alien: Romulus does feature some very significant lore implications for the series that could very well make an impact in whatever future installment we see next. Without giving too much away, Alien: Romulus does introduce some interesting concepts that might factor into the upcoming television prequel, Alien: Earth, which is set to take place before the events of the original Alien film and delve into the origins of the Xenomorph monster we all know and fear.

Whether or not we actually get a sequel to Alien: Romulus is likely going to depend entirely upon how well the film does at the box office, which has been a hurdle that the more recent Alien films have struggled with in the past. Ridley Scott's Alien prequels, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, were intended to be the first few chapters of a much larger saga set within this universe. They each introduced how a malicious android called David (Michael Fassbender) was the true mastermind behind the Xenomorph's creation, using a mysterious black goo to mutate the creatures and spread them throughout the galaxy. However, both films were not the big critical or financial home runs that 20th Century Studios was expecting, and Scott's plans for more prequel films were put into cryo stasis before Alien: Romulus was greenlit.

What Is 'Alien: Romulus' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Alien: Romulus takes place 20 years after the events of 1979's Alien, which means it also takes place approximately 37 years before the events of 1986's Aliens. Following a brand-new cast of characters, the film primarily follows a young woman named Rain (Cailee Spaeny), who longs to get off of the toxic and miserable mining colony that she has spent her whole life on. Rain reluctantly agrees to go on an illegal salvaging mission as a means to get off the planet, but she and her companions will soon learn the Alien franchise's long-standing mantra — "In space, no one can hear you scream." It's also a terrifying adventure that features some stunning practical effects, based on the stunning work by H.R. Giger for the original movie.

The official plot synopsis for Alien: Romulus reads as follows:

'Alien: Romulus' takes the phenomenally successful 'Alien' franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

What's Next for the Alien Franchise?

Close

We'll have to wait and see if we end up getting a direct sequel to Alien: Romulus, and we don't currently know what's next for the franchise as far as theatrical releases go. However, we do know what's in store for the franchise outside of movie theaters. Noah Hawley's prequel series, Alien: Earth, is set to explore a location that fans of Alien have been begging to see for decades. The new Earth-based series will take place 30 years before the events of the original 1979 film and will introduce the reasons behind the evil Weyland-Yutani corporation's voracious quest for space exploration and conquest.

Alien: Romulus screams into theaters on August 16.

Buy Tickets