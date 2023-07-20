Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Barbie.Short answer: No. Longer answer: Welcome, dear reader! This is a piece written for those of you lovely people who are sitting in the theater right now after seeing the plastic and fantastic world of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie who may have had the passing thought “huh, I wonder whether there is more to come after the credits roll?” I’m here to tell you there isn’t. What did you think this was, The Avengers? Did you think this universe’s equivalent of Nick Fury was going to come in at the end to tell Barbie they were assembling a Mattel team and slap down a UNO card as proof? Nope, just ordinary credits after the film ends with Barbie deciding that she is going to leave behind Barbieland and come to our world. However, the credits do show some of the versions of past Barbies that the movie itself riffed upon here and there. Other than that, you can go home or head onto part two of the Barbenheimer double feature by checking out Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer next. You’re still here? Well, we’re going to take you through some other background on the film for you to peruse as you wait for whatever you're going to do next.

Why Has It Taken So Long for a Live-Action Barbie Movie to Be Made?

Image by Annamaria Ward

Considering this film is set to make a whole boatload of money, it is interesting to wonder why it was that Mattel didn’t leap into the world of movies sooner. As it turns out, the reason for this is that the film has been caught in development hell since 2009 and only really picked up steam when Gerwig signed on to direct in 2021. She took over behind the camera for Diablo Cody and Margot Robbie took over in front of it for Amy Schumer, who was originally cast in the part. It is interesting to note that this isn’t the first time Barbie has been in a movie, appearing in nearly all of Toy Story films, and also in some other animated films as well.

Margot Robbie Sold 'Barbie' By Comparing It to Steven Spielberg's 'Jurassic Park'

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Looking to get some more background on how the film came to be? In an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, Robbie and co-star Ryan Gosling sat down to talk about the film coming to life. Specifically, speaking as a producer, Robbie outlined how she pitched the movie as being a film on the level of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. Don’t know if you’ve heard of it, but if you’re going to name a film as your inspiration, that is a pretty darn good one. Robbie went on to say that promised it would make a billion dollars for them (we’re guessing that also helped get it made). Watch that full interview above and read it here.

The 10 Movies That Inspired 'Barbie,' According to Greta Gerwig

Image by Federico Napoli

Speaking of movie reference points, there is also an interview that Gerwig gave to Letterboxd where she outlined the movies that inspired her most in making this movie. This includes everything from all-time classics like His Girl Friday and 2001: A Space Odyssey to the more recent yet no less remarkable The Truman Show. Even when the reference points to these films are rather fleeting in Barbie, you have to respect Gerwig’s taste in inspiration.

This Is Why Issa Rae Wanted to Do 'Barbie' Despite Her IP-Fatigue

In another interview conducted before the actors went on strike, Issa Rae spoke alongside with her co-stars Kate McKinnon and Michael Cera about why she wanted to do Barbie even as she was burnt out on IP-driven films (relatable). She also discussed potentially pursuing similar projects in the future. Watch that full interview above and also read it here.

Barbie is in theaters now.