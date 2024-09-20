Ever since Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dropped, fans have been debating one very specific topic: Is Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) kind of a heartthrob? It sounds crazy especially if you’ve only seen the original Beetlejuice, but there’s something different about the ghost with the most in the long-awaited sequel. He’s still pretty grotesque and raunchy the majority of the time, but the change in him is most noticeable when it comes to his interactions with Lydia (Winona Ryder), because honestly? He was pretty suave. Many fans have said that they were swooning when Betelgeuse pulled out the guitar and serenaded Lydia with Richard Marx’s ballad “Right Here Waiting”, and I don’t disagree. In fact, I’ll even go as far as saying that I believe he really does love Lydia. Hear me out.

Betelgeuse Does Actually Love Lydia In ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

I’m just gonna say it, the Betelgeuse we see in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a (partially) changed man, and he’s ready for commitment. The wedding from the first movie? A sham! Totally a ploy so he can escape into the real world. But this wedding? It’s kind of a dream. Not only did he pull the nostalgia card by bringing out her original red dress and his matching suit, but he also got them a gigantic cake (complete with miniature cake toppers!), and an entire song and dance number. And he actually listened to Lydia’s wishes, unlike Rory (Justin Theroux) her actual fiance that she was supposed to marry. The entire movie saw Lydia telling Rory that she wants a small wedding, with no one but the people they’re closest to but Rory didn’t listen one bit. Instead, he proposed to her in front of half the town, and invited mainly influencers and people Lydia doesn’t even know. Betelgeuse? He saw the crowd as they stood at the altar and took it upon himself to get rid of them so they’d have their privacy, and the small wedding Lydia had hoped for.

Even if you don’t count the wedding as proof of his genuine affection for Lydia, Betelgeuse’s actions in the movie feel so different from that of the original movie. He was actually helpful. Yes, he asked for something in return for his help, but he kept his word, and he didn’t play any tricks. He helped Lydia save Astrid (Jenna Ortega), and he even helped Delia (Catherine O’Hara) when she found herself in the afterlife and was searching for Charles. Does that sound like the same Betelgeuse we met in the first movie? No, he never would have done that then. He would have totally foiled the plan just for the heck of it. He’s actually trying here, and it’s almost cute how eager he is to help Lydia and her family. That man (Ghost? Demon?) is in love, you can’t tell me any different.

Winona Ryder Wants Lydia and Betelgeuse to End Up Together

If you won’t take my word for it, take it from Lydia herself. In an interview with Josh Horowitz ahead of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder shared her dreams of where she wanted to see Lydia, and the answer was surprising.

“I'll tell you something that I haven't said yet, I always wanted Lydia to end up with Betelgeuse. I know that sounds twisted but that was my big pitch really always to Tim (Burton). I don't know if it's just because I love the movie and I love Michael and I love Tim, but I have this dream that they will end up together.”

All of this having been said, it’s important to acknowledge that I only believe Betelgeuse has real love for Lydia in the sequel film. His “affection” for Lydia in the original movie is just plain gross, Ryder herself points this out in the same interview when discussing her hopes for a Betelgeuse and Lydia romance. In the first movie, she’s just a teenager, so Betelgeuse is only vying for her because he sees her as someone vulnerable who will set him free into the real world. It’s certainly not something to praise or root for. In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice however, he isn’t nearly as pushy, nor is he trying to escape constantly. He actually seems content in his position in the afterlife, he even has his own business. Now all he needs is a blushing bride. It’s silly and a bit ridiculous to imagine, but he was pulling out all the stops to win Lydia’s heart this time around. If only he were 600 years younger, and, you know, not a demon, maybe he’d have a chance.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently in theaters in the U.S.

