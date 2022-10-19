It’s taken roughly 15 years to come to the big screen, but Dwayne Johnson’s DC Comics anti-hero blockbuster Black Adam is finally here. After years of waiting, audiences can finally experience the movie that Johnson has been pursuing for so long. It’s a feature that promises to not just deliver a lot of explosion-laden spectacle to moviegoers, but also to radically change up the DC Extended Universe after nearly a decade of this franchise's existence.

The promise of such change comes from this expansive installment in the DC Extended Universe refusing to just offer up an opportunity for Johnson to finally take on the role of Black Adam, Black Adam also delivers the first live-action big-screen incarnations of superheroes like Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). There’s a lot to absorb in this motion picture already before the credits begin to roll. Once those credits start, though, moviegoers may be wondering if there are any kind of end-credit goodies to stick around for.

Image via Warner Bros.

Does Black Adam Have an End Credits Scene?

So, does Black Adam have an end-credits scene? In short, no, but it does have a mid-credits scene. In the middle of Black Adam’s credits, viewers are treated to a credits sequence but don’t bother sticking around after that. Once the credits finish rolling, audiences can watch the various logos for the production companies involved in Black Adam, but there are no further teases for the future of the DC Extended Universe. Much like Avengers: Age of Ultron or Morbius, there’s only a single credits sequence for Black Adam and it’s nestled in the middle of the credits, not at the very end.

RELATED: ‘Black Adam’ Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Murderous Antihero Is a Welcome Addition to the DCEU

What Other DC Movies Have End-Credit Scenes?

Black Adam’s embrace of the mid-credit scenes is interesting on many levels, but it’s especially notable considering that the DC Extended Universe did not always utilize such sequences. The first two installments of this franchise, Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, eschewed credit scenes entirely, with the latter film delivering its teases for future movies within its narrative. Subsequently, though, DC Extended Universe movies were more fluid on whether or not they embraced credit sequences. Wonder Woman didn’t deliver any, but ten months earlier, Suicide Squad contained the first-ever DC Extended Universe credits scene when it dropped in theaters in August 2016.

Aquaman also contained a mid-credits sequence while the theatrical cut of Justice League featured two different credits scenes. Birds of Prey, meanwhile, continued its anarchic spirit to an end credits sequence that teased audiences with a big reveal about Batman before pulling the rug out of from under the audience, while The Suicide Squad featured a post-credits sequence that set up a solo TV show headlined by Peacemaker (John Cena). The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have popularized superhero movies featuring post-credit scenes, however, after initially avoiding them, the movies of the DC Extended Universe, including Black Adam, haven’t been too shabby when it comes to credit sequences.

What Does the Future Hold for Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam?

There’s no official confirmation on what specific DC Extended Universe movies Johnson’s Black Adam will appear in next, but the actor appears to have a bright future ahead in this franchise. Johnson has even openly talked about the prospect of expanding his presence in the DC Extended Universe to include being an advisor for future DC projects while excitedly speaking about opportunities to reprise the Black Adam character in other DC Extended Universe projects.

Even if it’s unknown where Black Adam will pop up next, the very presence of a mid-credits sequence in the character’s first solo movie indicates that the DC Extended Universe is extremely confident that this anti-hero will be factoring into this franchise for years to come. Not too shabby of an ending to Black Adam’s 15-year journey to the screen.

Check out more stories about 'Black Adam':