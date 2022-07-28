You know the rules: any superhero film must have at least one extra scene to reward fans who watch all the credits. It can be a tease to a sequel or a similar project, a joke, or a quick explanation about the future of a side character. Still, no one can produce a superhero movie without sticking something in after the movie ends. It’s no different for DC League of Super-Pets, a new animated film focused on a team of superpowered pets who must band together to save the Justice League.

While DC League of Super-Pets is a standalone film and doesn’t have to worry about connecting to a bigger cinematic universe, the film still has not one but two credits scenes, one of which surprisingly points toward DC’s next theatrical release, Black Adam. So now that the movie has been released, let's discuss what happened in DC League of Super-Pets credits scenes and what it could mean for a possible sequel.

Every Pet Deserves Love

Image via Warner Bros.

At the end of DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto’s (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) new superpowered pet friends all find new owners in the members of the Justice League. Even a few of the villain Lulu’s (voiced by Kate McKinnon) hench-guinea pigs find redemption and loving homes. As for Lulu herself, we last see the villain trapped inside a hot dog cart after losing her powers due to Krypto’s Solar Paw attack. Lex Luthor (voiced by Marc Maron) is also left behind when the Justice League escaped, trapped in a cage by Lulu, who was angry to be dismissed by her former owner. That means the villains are defeated at the end of DC League of Super-Pets, the pet heroes form a new super team, and everything is well in Metropolis. Time for the credits to roll! But what will happen to Lulu?

In DC League of Super-Pets' first post-credit scenes, Lex’s assistant Mercy Graves (voiced by Maya Erskine) retrieves the villain’s super-suit and rescues Lulu from the hot dog cart. As Mercy tells the hairless guinea pig, she’s tired of standing in Lex’s shadow, especially since Mercy and Lulu are the ones who did all the work during the fight against Krypto and the Super Pets. Lulu is also a perfect pet for Mercy because she’s the only human able to understand what the guinea pig speaks – everyone else just hears squeaks.

Lulu is thrilled to have an actual owner to care for her and goes with Mercy toward a better life. If DC League of Super-Pets gets a sequel, the duo could become villains working together against Krypto. Or maybe we can let them have a happy ending and retire from villainy. Every pet deserves love, even the ones who aspire to dominate the world.

What’s an Antihero?

Image via Warner Bros.

In the second end credits scene of DC League of Super-Pets, Superman (voiced by John Krasinski) takes Krypto to the park to play. Superman throws a Batman plushie far away for Krypto to fetch, but it is a different dog who recovers the toy: Black Adam’s dog. Krypto talks with the new dog about his owner, asking if Black Adam is a superhero too. The dog tells Krypto his owner is an antihero, which is basically just like a hero but cooler.

Krypto wants to know the difference between a hero and an antihero, and the new dog says that an antihero is someone who makes their own rules only to break them, and who can ignore any moral constraints because no one could stop them even if they tried. Krypto points out how an antihero sounds like a villain, which angers the new dog. Then, to get rid of the inconvenient newcomer, Krypto challenges the new dog to go to Pluto.

Black Adam’s appearance at the end of DC League of Super-Pets is curious, to say the least. First, the DC Extended Universe is releasing a Black Adam movie in theaters on October 21st, telling the origin story of the antihero. Besides that, Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Krypto in DC League of Super-Pets, will be playing the live-action version of Black Adam in theaters. DC is aware that Johnson is debuting both as a hero and an antihero in the same year, and DC League of Super-Pets’ second end-credits scene makes fun of this coincidence.

DC League of Super-Pets is currently showing in theaters.