Is there a credits scene after this week’s episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? This is the question fans have been asking for over a month now, and every time the answer is “no.” Unlike the first Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision, the more grounded Falcon and the Winter Soldier has not been teasing future episodes at the end of each installment, which is traditional for the MCU. But that changes with Episode 5, which does have a credits scene that you’re definitely going to want to watch.

So consider this your official heads up – you should watch through the credits of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5. We won’t spoil want happens, we just wanted to make sure you didn’t exit out of Disney+ before those credits rolled.

We’re nearly at the end of the first season of the series, and reaction has been somewhat mixed. The story has found Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes teaming up to track down a terrorist group known as the Flag Smashers, with Captain America: Civil War villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) at their side. Complicating matters was the arrival of the new government-mandated Captain America, John Walker – played by Wyatt Russell. Walker is a “good ol’ boy” who lacks the integrity and moral fiber that made Steve Rogers one in a million, and it will come as no surprise to learn that the Episode 5 credits scene involves Walker.

Will there be a Falcon and the Winter Soldier credits scene after next week’s finale? WandaVision had a big final credits scene that teased where we’ll find Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda in the MCU movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but right now we don’t know of any big-screen plans for Sam and Bucky. There is, however, the possibility of a Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2, so it’s possible a finale credits scene could tee up what might occur in a second season. We'll just have to wait and see!

