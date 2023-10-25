The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's has a very short mid-credits scene, but don't expect a larger universe tease.

The movie follows protagonist Mike Schmidt who works as a security guard in an old and haunted pizzeria.

The movie's future is uncertain, but it aims to cater to both older and younger fans with its PG-13 rating.

This one has been years coming and is eagerly awaited by hardcore fans of all ages, but Five Nights at Freddy's finally made the jump to the big screen and its theaters and Peacock on October 27. With so much hype around it on the internet, everyone is expecting the new Blumhouse movie to follow the current franchising trend and tease a larger Five Nights at Freddy's universe in an end-credits scene. Everyone expects one nowadays, and it's the perfect opportunity to hint at such plans, right? Well, don't get your hopes up that much, as there is only a mid-credits scene — and a short one at that, too. However, if you're a die-hard fan of the games and part of its online community, you're probably going to enjoy it. Still, this is a rather inclusive horror movie and there's a lot going on even for more casual viewers, so let's see what's up.

What Is ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s About?

Just like the original game, the movie follows the main character Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), a troubled young man who's struggling to take care of his little sister Abby (Piper Rubio). Unable to focus and traumatized by the disappearance of their middle brother Garrett when he was 12, Mike jumps from one job to the next quicker than any career counselor would like until he lands a nighttime security gig at an old and decayed pizzeria. The place was a hit in the 1980s but has since been abandoned, and Mike finds out it actually hides dark and supernatural secrets, as the old animatronics there come to life after midnight to try and kill anyone they can find. Of course, this is nothing new for those who have seen the trailers, but Five Nights at Freddy's still has a lot of surprises up its sleeve. Seeing those huge animatronics — made by the great Jim Henson's Creature Shop — in a dark theater really is something else.

The Five Nights at Freddy's Games Also Have Extra Scenes

As surprising as it may be that Five Nights at Freddy's only has a short mid-credits scene, the movie couldn't just leave us empty-handed. Not when the very games it's based on also have their own sort of post-credits scenes — well, sort of. From the very first game, in case the player does make it out alive of their own five nights at Freddy's, they get a handsome reward: another playable night! The game calls these "custom nights" because we can adjust the difficulty we want to play in. This has become a franchise tradition already, with most of the games having this extra night; as if five weren't already enough!

After doing extra time, though, the player does get handsomely rewarded with a payment check for the nights of work. They also get fired, sure, but that's for the comedic effect after those sleepless horror nights. It's the same in the movie, only it's considerably less scary than the games — nothing more fun and light-hearted than losing your job after it nearly killed you, right?

Will There Be More Five Nights at Freddy’s Movies?

While the original Five Nights at Freddy's game was an instant hit when it came out nearly a decade ago, it looks like Blumhouse has chosen to play it safe with the movie adaptation and it shows. The mid-credits scene is very quick indeed, with possible tie-ins to future movies being left to the actual movie. There's plenty of that, with enough elements from all the games thrown in for the fans old and new to catch. Blumhouse clearly wanted that with The Exorcist: Believer, its other Halloween release, so there's nothing stopping them here, either.

Still, the lingering feeling is that it's difficult to guess what the future may hold for Five Nights at Freddy's, something that goes way beyond there not being an end-credits scene. Its PG-13 rating is definitely a symptom of the movie trying to cater to the younger players of the games as much as the older ones. There are plenty of animatronics to be seen yet, but first, we'll have to see how Blumhouse dancing in the gray zone of trying to please everyone is going to turn out.