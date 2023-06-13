The long-delayed and hugely anticipated The Flash may not be a Marvel movie, but since it is a significant entry into the DC superhero universe, you better believe there is a scene at the end of the credits. Yes, there is indeed a scene at the end of the credits, and we've actually known that for quite a while. When the film first premiered at Cinemacon 2023 (to thunderous applause, we might add), the version of director Andy Muschietti's film that screened reportedly cut both the film's ending and the end-credits scene. This was likely done to avoid any major spoiler leaks following the early premiere.

Now that we've seen the final cut of the film, we can confirm that the end-credits scene is intact. Of course, we wouldn't dare spoil for you what the end-credits sequence entails, but we can tell you where the scene is in the credits, whether it is essential viewing, and how it sets up the future of new DC co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's vision of the DC Universe. We'll also tell you if that ending has been changed from the earlier screened cuts without any major spoilers.

Is the End-Credits Scene of 'The Flash' a Mid-Credits Scene or a Post-Credits Scene?

Image via Warner Bros.

It's become commonplace in the industry, especially for superhero films, to have both a mid-credits scene and a post-credits scene. In the case of The Flash, the film only features a post-credits scene, so you'll need to wait until all the credits roll to see the final surprise that the Ezra Miller time-traveling adventure has in store. That being said, the film's pre-credits ending is still a pretty incredible reveal for DC fans that should easily make up for the lack of a mid-credits scene.

Is 'The Flash's End-Credits Scene Essential?

Image via Warner Bros.

At first glance, the post-credits sequence of The Flash doesn't seem like something that is a must-see for audiences. Still, upon closer examination, the scene implies a few characters' futures in Gunn and Safran's new "Gods and Monsters" phase of DC adaptations and storytelling. While it may not be as direct of a franchise-rebooting sequence that the entire film has been built up as, the scene very subtly reveals whether certain characters and actors from the DCEU will be staying under Gunn and Safran's new management.

To compare it to other end-credits sequences that we've seen in the DCEU before, the post-credits sequence certainly isn't a jaw-dropping reveal as we saw in Black Adam. That was, of course, when we saw Henry Cavill again appear as the Man of Steel himself, Superman. Alas, this reveal ended up being poorly timed as Cavill won't be reprising the role of Clark Kent in the new franchise plan mapped out by Peter Safran and James Gunn.

Tonally and functionally, the sequence is much more similar to the end-credits sequence seen at the end of Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. There, we saw Billy Batson (Zachary Levi) meet with a few Team Peacemaker members, asking if the young hero would like to join the Justice Society. This was a sequence that appeared after James Gunn and Peter Safran was named the head honchos of DC Studios, so presumably, we'll be seeing Zachary Levi return as the fun-loving hero in the distant future.

What Does the Future of DC Film and Television Look Like?

Image via DC Comics

2023 will truly mark the final year of the DC Extended Universe as we know it. Following the release of The Flash, which is already being received generally well by critics and warmly adored by fans and general audiences, we're set to get the final pre-Gunn and Safran DC project later this year. That project is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, James Wan's direct sequel to 2018's Aquaman, once again starring Jason Momoa. Like The Flash, the second Aquaman film has faced a few delays, but is now finally slated to release on December 20th, 2023.

After Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the reign of James Gunn and Peter Safran will officially begin. Regarding movies, the first film is a doozy with Superman: Legacy, an all-new reboot of the Superman character being written and directed by James Gunn himself, making it his first feature film since concluding his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. The rest of the Gods and Monsters phase so far also includes the anti-hero team-up film of The Authority, the Batman reimagining of The Brave and The Bold, the gritty survival reimagining of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and James Mangold's hybrid horror film of Swamp Thing.

In addition to the theatrical feature films, there are also more than a few exciting Max-exclusive shows taking place in the new DCU. These include the adult animated comedy Creature Commandos, the Viola Davis-starring spin-off Waller, the meta misfit commentary Booster Gold, the intergalactic buddy cop series Lanterns, and the Game of Thrones-inspired Wonder Woman show Paradise Lost. James Gunn has promised that those are all only some of the projects that DC Studios has in development, and Gunn has also even teased that we may even get video game projects set in the new DCU.

The Ending of 'The Flash' is Basically an End-Credits Scene Without the Credits

Image via Warner Bros.

While we doubt that you'll want to get out of your seat prior to the credits rolling on the incredibly fun and exciting film, we cannot stress enough how jaw-dropping the final pre-credits scene is. Again, no spoilers, but if you think you can predict how the multiverse-trotting film ends, think again. It's not only a reveal that is a chasm-esque deep cut for hardcore DC fans, but it also raises more than a few exciting questions for the future of the DCU and maybe even teases who will be playing a major character in the timeline.

'The Flash' will finally race into movie theaters everywhere starting June 16th, 2023.

