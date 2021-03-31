[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Godzilla vs Kong.]

If you're anything like a certain Collider dot com writer who shall remain nameless, you probably sat through the entirety of the Godzilla vs. Kong credits waiting for a post-credits scene that never comes. To be fair, both Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters set up their MonsterVerse sequels that way. But Godzilla vs. Kong remains teaser-less, and we found that pretty interesting.

So, when we sat down with director Adam Wingard, we asked about the lack of a post-credits stinger. As it turns out, the filmmaker did shoot one, but it ended up fitting too perfectly into the actual movie with few slight adjustments. Here's what he said:

"We actually did shoot a post-credits scene but we ended up using it in the movie. Because we shot it while we were making the film and we realized we needed a scene at the end of the movie. We had this footage, and we were like 'wait a minute, if we actually just change this thing about this footage we originally shot for a post-credit thing, we can actually use it in the movie.' And it's really effective. We kind of just sacrificed our post-credits scene. Which makes sense, because honestly, it's not even like that post-credits scene is teeing up anything specific. It wasn't like saying 'this is definitively where the MonsterVerse is going [next].'"

Immediately, however, Wingard backtracked a bit, admitting that the footage they shot did set up potential future installments in some way, but right now he thinks the audience should decide if more MonsterVerse movies are made:

"Well, I take that back, it would've done something, but it would've backed us into a corner. I think the MonsterVerse is at a crossroads where audiences need to vote if they want to see another one of these films before they continue. I think that's a really healthy thing. We've gone through a decade or so of the rise of the universe movies, the versus movies. Obviously, Marvel does it best. But at the end of the day, I don't think these movies should imitate Marvel, necessarily. They should be their own thing. So I think it's better not to back yourself into a corner to a certain degree. It makes sense that we don't have a post-credits scene. Let's figure out what people really like about this movie and then if we're gonna' make a sequel, let's figure out what that is based on what people like and don't like."

If I had to guess, having seen the movie, the scene in question is the one in which Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) and her daughter, Jia (Kaylee Hottle) watch Kong traverse his new habitat, only to reveal the monster's new home is the Hollow Earth. Godzilla vs. Kong leaves a lot of story untold inside the Earth's surface, hinting at everything from ancient Kongs/Godzillas war to an entire society devoted to these monsters. Give us the sweeping Hollow Earth adventure film styled on 1999's The Mummy, is what I'm saying.

Be on the lookout for the rest of our interview with Wingard on the site soon. Godzilla vs. Kong is currently playing in theaters and on HBO Max.

