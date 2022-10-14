Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed with caution.

For a few years now, every major Hollywood production seems to have an end credits scene, frequently pointing to future installments of a beloved franchise. However, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe made them a rule, end credits scenes were primarily used in horror movies to tease the return of a villain we thought was dead. So, with Halloween Ends being one of the most-anticipated releases of 2022 and a horror movie that’s part of a long-running franchise, many of us might wonder if the sequel has any kind of extra scene. The answer, however, is no. Halloween Ends does not have an end credits scene. But there’s a good reason for that, as David Gordon Green not only brings his blood-soaked trilogy to an end but promises to wrap up the entire slasher franchise created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill in 1978.

RELATED: ‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Michael and Laurie Face Off in Middling Film With a Satisfying Conclusion

Why ‘Halloween Ends’ Doesn’t Have a Credit Scene?

For most of its runtime, Halloween Ends plays with fans' expectations by building a legacy story in which Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) follows Michael Myers' (James Jude Courtney) steps. Michael might be evil incarnated, but his human body is already 65 years old. And after getting shot, stabbed, and beaten to a pulp multiple times, it would make sense for the evil inside Michael to look for a worthy successor. At the same time, Laurie Strode's (Jamie Lee Curtis) granddaughter, Allison (Andi Matichak), gets entangled with Corey and inadvertently puts herself in the destructive path of the new Shape, which might turn her into Laurie's replacement.

Any hope Halloween Ends was laying the groundwork for a new generation to take over the franchise is shattered at the end. Corey dies, Michael takes back his mask, and during the final confrontation with Laurie, the Shape is finally killed. Laurie reflects on how Michael is just a human in a mask, after all, and decides to take extreme measures to help heal Haddonfield by destroying the myth and not just the man. That’s why Laurie, with the support of the police, marches on the streets with Michael’s dead body before grinding him in a car crusher. There’s just no way Michael can ever come back from this death, and by eviscerating the boogeyman in front of the whole town, Laurie allows Haddonfield to move past its gruesome history. There’s no longer an evil monster lurking in the shadows, and everyone can see that their lives must not be controlled by fear.

It wouldn’t make sense to add a post-credit scene when the movie is about healing from past trauma and moving forward for a brighter future. So does that mean we’ll never again get a new Halloween movie? Not quite, because, as Laurie tells us, evil doesn’t die, it just changes shape. Director Green himself also believes the franchise will live on, even though he wrapped the story with his trilogy. As Green told Collider:

“My ego says create something that is a four-part series beginning with Carpenter's, 1978 film, and then our follow-up trilogy. I'm sure the mythology takes over and Michael and Laurie will emerge in some new capacity with some new filmmaker, storyteller behind them. But for me, I'll be done. I hope they'll take a little time off before they resuscitate it. But that's just my ego.”

When another filmmaker is ready to take over the franchise, we are bound to see a different Shape on the big screen. But Green is right, and we should probably wait a few years before even returning to the Halloween universe.

Halloween Ends is available right now in theaters and on Peacock. Check out the movie’s trailer below: