Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has hinged much of its marketing on promising viewers that it's the end of the entire Indiana Jones franchise. This is not an installment offering up a rebirth of the saga, but rather a capper to decades of retro-adventure cinema. This ambition makes it clearer than ever why filmmaker James Mangold was hired to helm the project, given that he directed the farewell feature for Hugh Jackman's version of Wolverine, Logan. Mangold demonstrated an ability to deliver a satisfying finale for a pop culture icon with that 2017 motion picture, it's no wonder Disney and Lucasfilm brass were hoping he could do the same with Indiana Jones.

One of the most famous aspects of Logan was its willingness to end with the definitive death of Wolverine, with the final shot of the feature focusing on the character’s grave. In this ending, an indestructible mutant was finally able to rest. Given the notoriety of Mangold’s depiction of Wolverine finally perishing, there’s been rampant speculation that Dial of Destiny functioning as an “ending” to the franchise will also include Indiana Jones biting the dust. Ahead, we’ll break down whether the famous archeologist finally gets a moving demise, thus providing a definitive conclusion to Indy’s exploits.

Indiana Jones Begs for Death

The finale of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sends Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and the film’s Nazi villains decades back in time through a temporarily open portal in the sky. Though the Nazis want to head back to 1939 to kill and then usurp Adolf Hitler, everyone ends up in the 200s B.C., the era in which Archimedes (the creator of the titular Dial of Destiny) was alive and well. The action-packed exploits in this era eventually see Jones and goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) encountering Archimedes himself. This fateful merging of the past and present occurs just as Jones discovers that he’s mortally wounded. After surviving so much in his high-concept exploits, it looks like the curtain is about to fall on Jones.

Shaw takes notice of a nearby plane piloted by the adolescent character Teddy (Ethan Isidore), whose craft also got caught in the portal. Shaw then commands Jones to get into the plane before the time portal closes. Realizing his ending is coming, Jones begs Shaw to leave him behind. “I’ve spent my entire life looking at history,” Jones remarks before expressing a desire to die amongst history. Shaw, realizing that Jones won’t last but a few minutes in this era without some modern medicine, proceeds to beg the elder archeologist to come with her.

What follows is a lengthy argument in which Shaw tries to emphasize to Archimedes (who doesn’t speak English) why Jones can’t stay in the past while a weary Jones just begs Shaw to let him stay here in the past and die. The clock is ticking, the portal is preparing to close…so Shaw punches Jones and knocks him unconscious. When he next awakens, he’s mostly healed up in his bed in his New York apartment in the modern day. The death of Indiana Jones has been averted.

Indiana Jones Finds Something to Live For

Naturally, the cynical Indiana Jones isn’t bursting with gratitude towards Helena Shaw for depriving him of the chance to die in the past. However, it turns out Shaw has opted to give Jones something to live for rather than just sending him out to resume his normal life. She’s placed a call to Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), the estranged ex-wife of Jones. An earlier scene in Dial of Destiny saw Jones mournfully talking about how the death of Mutt Williams in Vietnam led to the marriage between himself and Ravenwood falling apart. Previously, it looked hopeless for the pair to reunite.

Now, after a momentous voyage to the past, Ravenwood has arrived in this apartment with a bag full of groceries. Shaw leaves the apartment and Jones proceeds to have a reunion with Ravenwood. The two exchange some small talk, with the audience seeing that there’s clearly some lingering passion between the characters. Where their interactions go next is left somewhat ambiguous, but Jones isn’t leaving his adventurous spirit behind entirely. The final shot of Dial of Destiny focuses on this man’s famous fedora sitting out on a fire escape balcony…only for Jones to reach his hand out, grab the hat, and bring it inside.

Does ‘Dial of Destiny’ Make the Right Call in Keeping Indy Alive?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny features many elements and especially visual traits that indicate Mangold is keeping one foot firmly in his grounded aesthetic from Logan. However, he’s also even more evidently mimicking the vintage adventure movie spirit of classic Indiana Jones movies, an atmosphere that almost certainly clinched the decision to not kill off this beloved character. After all, this whole franchise is built on the backs of old adventure serials, none of which disrupted their frivolous aesthetics with sudden reminders of man’s mortality. Why would even a modern-day Indiana Jones installment be any different?

It makes total sense conceptually that the ending of Dial of Destiny does not kill Indiana Jones, it would be a conclusion that just wouldn’t fit in this world. However, there needed to be more engaging and unique material conjured up to make Indy surviving everything in the past seem impactful. Instead, Dial of Destiny opts to keep this archaeologist alive for a rehash of the ending of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, complete with a final shot where Indy yoinks his famous hat as a sign that he hasn’t given up his adventurous spirit despite being attracted to Marion Ravenwood.

Such an ending is, unfortunately, a fitting capper for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, an underwhelming blockbuster sorely lacking in excitement or visual splendor. Going down the route of killing Indiana Jones would’ve only exacerbated the derivative qualities of the feature since it would’ve made Dial of Destiny even more of a hollow echo of Logan. Avoiding that potential flaw will make audiences grateful Indiana Jones survives to see the closing credits of Dial of Destiny. It’s just a shame the movie doesn’t keep this iconic hero around for more interesting reasons or material.

