Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth film in the horror franchise, largely acts like a conclusion to this chapter of the story, yet unlike the other installments in the Insidious universe, The Red Door actually has an end-credits scene. While it seems as though this could be the end of the story for the Lambert family, The Red Door’s extremely brief scene at the very end of the credits does hint there could be more to come. We won’t spoil what the scene is, but The Red Door leaves the door open to the potential for more future stories, if you want to stick around. And hey, while you watch the end-credits, you can listen to director and star Patrick Wilson also sing the end-credits song “Stay,” with Swedish rock band Ghost (a fitting band for the Insidious franchise, for sure).

​​​​​​What Is ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ About?

Set a decade after 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2, The Red Door finds the Lambert family dealing with the aftermath of deciding to hide the memories that Josh (Wilson) and Dalton (Ty Simpkins) have of their time in The Further. This fogginess over this period of time has led Josh and Renai (Rose Byrne) to get a divorce, while a rift has grown between Josh and Dalton. Both of them feel like there’s something in their head that they can’t shake, and both have the feeling that they have secrets in their past that they can’t quite remember.

With Dalton going to college, Josh takes the opportunity to drive his son to school, and the two still struggle to find common ground. But soon after, Josh starts to see visions of someone, while Dalton starts to realize he can astral project, and that may lead to answers about the images he has stuck in his head, but can’t figure out.

Should I Stay For ‘Insidious: The Red Door’s End-Credits Scene?

Without spoiling what the final scene actually is, the scene is little more than a few seconds hinting that the world of Insidious probably has more stories to tell. The Red Door does a solid job of wrapping up the story for the Lambert family, although there’s likely always more to explore with them, it seems their book has closed for now.

However, a spinoff of the Insidious series has already been announced. Threads: An Insidious Tale will star Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani, while Moon Knight’s Jeremy Slater will be writing and making his directorial debut, with James Wan as producer. The spinoff will explore “a husband and wife (Nanjiani and Moore) who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe.” Does The Red Door’s end scene mean that this world will continue with Threads, or that there might be more for the Lambert family? Only time will tell what is to come.

Insidious: The Red Door is now playing in theaters.