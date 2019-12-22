How ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Bid a Fond Farewell to Iconic Characters

Major spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

When you wage a Star War, not everyone is going to make it out alive. There have been numerous impactful deaths on all sides of the battle over the years: Jedi, Sith, and non-Force-sensitive alike. So with the end of the Skywalker Saga comes the conclusion of a 42-year story–and likely the start of a new one–and a number of significant deaths that bring iconic character arcs to a close.

So far, the new trilogy of films has seen the deaths of icons like Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and Chewbacca , while the real world has unfortunately seen the passing of Carrie Fisher. In a bit of Hollywood trickery, The Rise of Skywalker was able to use existing footage of Fisher’s performance as General Leia from The Force Awakens to give Leia and Fisher a worthy send-off in the final chapter. Yes, that’s right, Leia Skywalker, a princess and a Jedi herself, passes away during the course of the story. But she does it in style.

Sure, Luke Skywalker may have had the best last stand of all, facing off against the might of the First Order and Kylo Ren by Force-projecting himself (and a pair of dice) across a vast distance in space, but Luke also gets to come back as a Force Ghost whenever the need arises. Leia borrows a trick from her brother and reaches out to her son Ben Solo / Kylo Ren, at an opportune moment. While the Supreme Leader has Rey on the ropes, easily overpowering her in their in-person lightsaber battle, Leia reaches into her son’s mind, distracting him for just a moment. It’s then that Rey is able to deal a killing blow. The toll it takes costs Leia her life; the Resistance leaders pay their respects but wait to lay her body to rest.

But while Leia may have distracted Kylo Ren and caused his death, Rey’s Force-healing powers give him another chance at life. That’s when Kylo Ren experiences a vision of his own father, Han Solo, who gives him the final push he needs to become Ben Solo once more.

That’s all well and good, but while facing off against Emperor Palpatine, it’s the resurrected Sith leader that gives Ben a final push … into a pit. Except, surprise!, that’s not the last we see of the last Skywalker. Ben manages to climb out of the pit after Rey’s last stand against the Emperor exacts a life-taking toll of its own, resulting in the death of both Grandpa Palpatine and Rey; he finds her dead on the floor of the Emperor’s chamber. In a final gesture, Ben gives up what remains of his life force to heal Rey and revive her, buying just a moment of time with her. They share a peaceful if not passionate embrace, and then Ben dies. His body disappears in the way of the Jedi, confirming his redemptive acts, while Jedi Leia’s own body disappears at the same time.

So in one fell swoop, the original Princess Leia, her son Ben Solo, and the ultimate evil Emperor Palpatine all die, leaving Rey alone to carry on the traditions and memories of thousands of generations of Force-wielders. Upon her arrival on Tatooine to visit Luke’s homestead, she sees the Force Ghosts of both Luke and Leia, prompting her to take the last name, Skywalker.

