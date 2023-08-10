The Big Picture Despite setting up a potential sequel, The Last Voyage of the Demeter offers no end credits scene or additional content.

The horror film lacks creativity and fun and often falls into repetitiveness, but the design of Dracula is noteworthy.

Lead actor Corey Hawkins delivers a solid performance in his a leading roles after years of supporting parts.

If you’re currently looking forward to director André Øvredal’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter where Dracula goes on a lovely little cruise and are wondering whether there will be an end credits scene you should stick around for, the answer is no. Though its ending certainly seems to be setting up a sequel of some kind, there is nothing else that the film provides beyond that. While it would have been even more hilarious for this to be the secret relaunch of the Dark Universe (remember that?), that doesn't come to pass. Maybe future films will see the series stumble upon some other fellows having a bit of an interview or find a group of vampire friends that are just having a laugh at the whole thing. One can only hope as this horror film could have really used a lot more creativity and fun. Looking for more coverage to dive into? Check out some of our other pieces below.

To start things off, we recommend you read our full review of the film that gets into all of where it ultimately fell short. While there is plenty to appreciate in the performances that make up this horror film, the general experience doesn't do much beyond that. There are flashes of bloody fun that are sprinkled throughout and some commitment to pushing things further than most other horror films would make it hard to dismiss entirely. However, the general problem is that it just isn’t all that scary and often falls into being painfully repetitive. The only thing breaking this up is when we get to see Dracula taunt his victims before devouring them as it gives us a bit of a glimpse of what is going on in his mind, but this occurs too infrequently to really write home about. However, the creation of the creature himself is actually quite good.

Why Dracula Looks So Good in 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter'

In our interview with Øvredal, the director outlined some of the thoughts that went into making it. In particular, some of the most interesting nuggets came when he discussed the design of Dracula. Essentially, he wanted it to be more demonic than anything else so he was careful about preserving the mystery of it before revealing him to the audience. He also praised actor Botet and his work in bringing him to life. You can watch that whole interview in the video above.

One of the film’s other assets is that of its lead. Hawkins has been a solid supporting character for quite a while, but it is nice to see him step into a leading role. You can hear him talk about this in our interview both by reading it here and watching the video above.

Looking for more interviews? You’re going to want to read this one last one we did with David Dastmalchian who is an integral part of this film as well as this year’s The Boogeyman and the upcoming Late Night with the Devil.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is in theaters now.