Much like the Marvel movies before them, the Marvel shows on Disney+ are known for having credit scenes that tease what’s to come. But unlike the movies, where audiences are now trained to stay after the credits to see what treat awaits them, not every single episode of the Marvel shows has a credit scene. Fans of the newly launched Loki have been waiting for weeks in vain, but the time finally came with Episode 4 to reward those who stayed through the credits.

Indeed, this is your spoiler-free heads up that there is a Loki Episode 4 credit scene, and it’s a good one. Following a very eventful episode, there’s a scene after the credits that tees up the final two episodes of Loki’s first season in a really exciting way. But I’ll say no more.

The first Marvel show, WandaVision, only the final two episodes of the first season had post-credit scenes – the first of which teased the finale, and the second of which teased where we’ll find Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda when we pick back up with her in the MCU movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Similarly, only the final two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had credit scenes, once again setting up the finale and then what story threads may continue in future MCU movies.

So the Loki credit scene coming after the fourth episode is a bit of a surprise, as there are still two episodes left in the season. Thus far Tom Hiddleston’s time-traveling adventure has proved to be one of the most engaging, inventive, and exciting Marvel Cinematic Universe stories yet, and clearly we’re headed towards some pretty significant story in the last two episodes.

Indeed, Loki only consists of six episodes in total, so the penultimate episode of the season will air on Wednesday, July 7th and the season finale will air on Wednesday, July 14th. Marvel has not yet officially confirmed that there will be a Season 2 of Loki, but they haven’t ruled it out and have in fact teased that Hiddleston’s story could continue. In contrast to WandaVision which they described as a limited series and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is likely just setting the stage for Captain America 4.

So don’t touch that dial – be sure to stick around to watch the Loki Episode 4 credit scene. Which also means you should stick around for the final two episodes as well, as they will also very likely have credit scenes themselves.

