Fans of Jason Statham might be disappointed to learn that Meg 2: The Trench does not have an end-credits scene. After all, an end-credits scene often promises that we will see our favorite stars and characters back for another adventure in a couple of years. Furthermore, when it comes to Statham punching sharks, no other cinematic franchise delivers the glorious campiness The Meg does. Yet, while nothing is waiting for fans after the credits roll in Meg 2: The Trench, the movie does leave the door open for future sequels.

What Is ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ About?

Image via Warner Bros

Set six years after the first movie's events, Meg 2: The Trench brings Statham’s diver expert Jonas Taylor to explore the trench, an uncharted region of the deep seas where prehistoric megalodon sharks roam free. As expected, things go south in this new mission, forcing Statham to lead the survivors in a race against the clock as their oxygen runs out and the aquatic predators close in.

Statham is not the only Mana One team member returning from the first film. James "Mac" Mackreides (Cliff Curtis) still manages the marine research station. As for engineer DJ (Page Kennedy), he’s back for the sequel with a few new tricks up his sleeve, as he’s unwilling to be a helpless victim again. Sophia Cai also returns as Meiying Zhang, the young girl Statham sort of adopts at the end of The Meg, once he starts a romantic relationship with Meiying’s mother, Suyin (Li Bingbing).

Unfortunately, Bingbing is not back for the sequel, with her character being written out of Meg 2: The Trench. In her place, we meet Chinese action star Wu Jing as Jiuming, Meiying’s uncle and the new head of the marine research station. The sequel also introduces Sergio Peris-Mencheta as the movie's human villain, Montes, the leader of a mercenary group determined to get rich exploring the trench. Additional cast members include Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels, Melissanthi Mahut, Whoopie Van Raam, Kiran Sonia Sawar, and Felix Mayr.

Why Doesn’t ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ Have an End-Credits Scene?

Image via Warner Bros.

In 2018, The Meg loosely adapted Steve Alten’s Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror, turning the sci-fi horror story into an action extravaganza. Since the first movie is a standalone story, The Meg didn’t have an end-credits scene. Still, after scoring $530 million at the international box office from a budget between $130 and $178 million, there was reason enough to revisit the franchise and release a sequel. So, less than two months after The Meg swam into theaters, producer Catherine Xujun Ying announced a sequel was in the early stages of development. In 2020, director Ben Wheatley was brought on board to replace Jon Turteltaub, and details of Meg 2: The Trench finally began to surface.

While The Meg was a successful original IP, Meg 2: The Trench carries the weight of justifying the franchise’s longevity, which explains why producers took their sweet time to unleash the new shark attack flick in theaters. Still, after The Meg’s explosive success, expectations are high for the sequel to make a lot of money. It’s no wonder that Wheatley already teased a third installment. Even so, it seems like Warner Bros. prefers to be cautious with Statham’s latest underwater adventure, leaving enough breadcrumbs behind for a threequel to follow without adding an end-credits scene that might lead to false promises.

That’s a welcome decision. Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe made post-credits scenes popular, big blockbusters have added extra scenes to reward fans who stick around to the final second of the projection with an additional joke or a tease of future projects. However, while end-credits scenes can be fun, too often, they feel distracting. That’s because, instead of letting people digest the movie they just watched, a post-credits scene asks fans to be immediately excited about what happens next. Yes, knowing that a franchise we love will return shortly is exciting. Nevertheless, end-credits scenes shouldn’t be considered an obligation of blockbuster media and should only be added when they truly mean something. That’s not the case with Meg 2: The Trench, as the movie does a great at job teasing a threequel without a post-credits scene.

‘Meg 2: The Trench’ Still Teases a Threequel

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite the decision not to add a post-credits scene to Meg 2: The Trench, it’s clear that producers have already mapped out future chapters. While it’s too soon to spoil the story, the sequel lays the foundation for many more stories. So, while Meg 2: The Trench is another standalone tale of people versus the fury of the oceans, the latest movie is also concerned with worldbuilding, introducing new technology and characters that can help carry the franchise for many years.

In addition, while Meg 2’s gives a satisfying conclusion to its central conflict, writers Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris do leave some loose threads behind that’ll only be tied up if Meg 2: The Trench makes enough money for producers to remain interested in the franchise. That won’t be an easy feat, though. In the United States, the creature feature must swim against the Barbenheimer current while fighting for attention with the highly-anticipated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The challenge is even more significant when we consider movie theaters still struggle to bring in as many people as they did pre-pandemic.

While Warner Bros. has a big battle ahead to ensure Meg 2: The Trench’s commercial success domestically, it’s important to remember The Meg’s big box office numbers derived from Statham’s star power and the movie overperforming abroad. Moreover, the international nature of the movie’s cast and the focus on Asian locations helped The Meg to score big in China, the second-biggest film market. Meg 2: The Trench doubles down on those creative choices by making Jing’s Jiuming a co-protagonist who shares the spotlight with Statham. Finally, word-of-mouth about the best campy moments of the sequel might also help bring curious fans of giant sharks to theaters. So, hopefully, the sequel will repeat the same feat and ensure we get a third chapter to wrap everything up.

Meg 2: The Trench comes to theaters on August 4.