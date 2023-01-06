Even before M3GAN came to theaters, James Wan’s latest killer doll was a success. Thanks to a bonkers trailer with a hilarious dancing number and a marketing campaign that gives fans what they want, M3GAN could only fail at the box office if the movie was utter trash. Which it isn’t! In fact, M3GAN sets the bar high for horror in 2023, and it will be hard to dethrone the new binary queen of darkness.

For all of those reasons, it’s fair to assume M3GAN will get a sequel eventually. As such, it would be fair to think the horror comedy would have at least one end-credit scene to tease where the franchise will go next. However, as it turns out, M3GAN doesn’t have an end-credit scene, and you can leave the theater as soon as the credits start to roll, knowing you won’t miss anything. Still, that doesn’t mean we won’t see the doll again in another horror film.

M3GAN Lack of End-Credits Scenes Doesn’t Affect Sequel’s Plans

M3GAN doesn’t have an end-credits scene because the movie tells a standalone story that works independently of any sequel. So, when the credits roll, you can enjoy the adrenaline rush and be happy you watched a great movie. However, M3GAN leaves a few breadcrumbs behind the creative team can follow should they decide to turn the film into a franchise. And Universal is already so happy with the movie’s projected success that a sequel was being discussed before the cybernetic menace even showed up on the silver screen.

That shouldn’t surprise anyone. While M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) from a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant), the original story that inspired the movie was first drafted inside the beautiful brain of producer Wan. Wan is behind franchises such as Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, which means he has a lot of experience building horror universes that can be explored through multiple sequels and spinoffs. And as Wan himself tells us, that’s also his goal for M3GAN.

During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Alyse Wax with Johnstone and Wan, the creative duo behind M3GAN discussed the possibility of a sequel. At the time, Wan underlined how every story he comes up with has the potential to be expanded in multiple films. As Wan puts it:

“What I will say to that is, in any of my movies, whether it's The Conjuring Universe, or Saw, or

Malignant, or M3GAN here, we like to think of a bigger world. For me, it's about creating the world, and knowing who the characters are, where the story could potentially go, and then building this bigger world, and then going into that and going, 'Okay, I'm telling this particular story, but I know other stuff that's going on.' So if we're fortunate enough to have sequels, then we have an idea of where we want to go.”

There you have it. No, M3GAN doesn’t have an end-credits scene. Still, the latest horror sensation was developed with a bigger universe in mind. That explains the loose threads Wan can explore for sequels and the excitement of Universal and Blumhouse with pushing a new M3GAN movie as soon as they can.

M3GAN is currently spreading through the theaters' network.