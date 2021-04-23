[Editor’s note: Spoilers for Mortal Kombat follow below.]

With every major blockbuster release nowadays, the first question audiences have on their minds is, “Is there a post-credits scene?” That’s certainly true of Mortal Kombat, the new video game adaptation from Warner Bros. that’s now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. And if you’re wondering if there’s a Mortal Kombat credits scene worth waiting for, the answer unfortunately is no. But that doesn’t mean one wasn’t considered, or that the potential for sequels isn’t there.

Collider’s own Steve Weintraub spoke with Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid about the new film, and he asked him if they ever considered including a post-credits scene. McQuoid said it was a topic of discussion, but he and the other filmmakers didn’t want to just follow in other franchises’ footsteps:

“Yeah we talked about it, but we never wanted to do anything just for the sake of doing what everyone else does. We really knew we had something original here. No one at the studio and none of us ever felt like, ‘Oh we’ve gotta do that.’ It was just more like, ‘What’s right for our story?’ and ‘What’s right for this movie?’ So it was talked about, there were ideas, but once that ending locked in we were like, ‘Okay great’.”

That ending, of course, fills the same role as a credits scene would as it teases the reveal of a huge Mortal Kombat character in a potential sequel – Johnny Cage. Although Cage’s face is never revealed, the main characters discuss heading to Hollywood in search of another fighter as they prepare for the real Mortal Kombat tournament.

Indeed, the new Mortal Kombat movie doesn’t actually involve a Mortal Kombat tournament and is in fact a precursor to that violent battle. Collider’s Greg Smith spoke with co-writer Greg Russo about his plans for a Mortal Kombat trilogy, and he revealed that if they get to make a Mortal Kombat 2, that’s when the Mortal Kombat tournament will take place:

"Movie one, we were always kind of setting this up as — well I was setting it up, it's basically in my head — I always saw [movie one] as pre-tournament, then [movie two is] hopefully tournament, then [movie three is] post-tournament. So the idea was that this was going to be a pre-tournament movie that would hopefully sow the seeds for the tournament, the final."

So there you have it. Mortal Kombat does not have a credits scene, but it is setting up potential sequels.

