Joel and Ethan Coen explored the folk music scene of the early 1960s, just before Bob Dylan became a star, in their 2013 film, Inside Llewyn Davis. The film follows the titular Llewyn Davis, played by Oscar Isaac, through a week of his life as a struggling folk singer. Inside Llewyn Davis is often credited as Oscar Isaac’s breakthrough role, in a film that also includes Carey Mulligan, John Goodman, and Justin Timberlake.

The Coen brothers trusted Isaac could bring their fictional folk singer to life. With a film that is steeped in the world of folk music and the music industry in the early 1960s, music is critical in doing this story justice. Isaac gives a soulful performance as Llewyn Davis, but for a movie about singers, was Isaac’s singing real or was it movie magic courtesy of the Coen brothers?

Oscar Isaac's Musical Background Precedes 'Inside Llewyn Davis'

Inside Llewyn Davis wasn’t the Coen brothers' first foray with folk music playing an integral role in their film. O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the Coen brothers’ take on Homer's Odyssey, where Ulysses Everett McGill (George Clooney) escapes a chain gang with two fellow convicts, John Turturro and Tim Blake Nelson, in order to reunite with his wife (Holly Hunter) and find buried treasure. Part of the legacy of O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the music that came out of it. Not only did the soundtrack rely on folk music from the 1930s, the fictional band The Soggy Bottom Boys had a bonafide folk hit with the song “Man of Constant Sorrow.” Although Ulysses, Pete (Nelson), and Delmar (Turturro) made up The Soggy Bottom Boys, according to the official soundtrack, the actors did not provide the voices for the song used in the film.

For the music in Inside Llewyn Davis, the Coen brothers took a different approach. They opted to have each folk song performed in full on set and recorded live. This means yes, Oscar Isaac is really singing live in the film, as well as costars Justin Timberlake and Adam Driver. Beyond his performance for the film, Isaac also helped arrange some of the songs for the film in collaboration with music producer T-Bone Burnett. Burnett previously worked with the Coen brothers on O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Big Lebowski. Fun fact: well before his acting career took off, Oscar Isaac was first a musician, writing music and performing with his ska band, Blinking Underdogs, while attending Julliard.

Oscar Isaac's Live Singing Exposes the Weary State of Llewyn Davis

Thanks to his musical background, Oscar Isaac brought an authentic quality to his performance as Llewyn Davis. Isaac performing each of his songs live allowed the raw emotion of his character to shine through. Inside Llewyn Davis is a week in the life of this struggling folk singer, and it’s pretty bleak. Although being a folk artist is his passion, Llewyn barely gets by day-to-day. He’s broke and jumps from couch to couch in order to have a place to sleep each night. Through his singing, Isaac exposes Llewyn’s weariness.

Should the Coen brothers have chosen to have Isaac lip sync throughout the film, his performance would’ve been perceived as shallow. Through Isaac’s tender performance, audiences really do get inside Llewyn Davis’ psyche. His struggles and pain are palpable through his melodic voice. It really is a shame that Isaac wasn’t recognized by the Academy for his performance.

Inside Llewyn Davis is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

