Pearl is the second in the planned trilogy from director Ti West. The first film, X, was set in the 1970s and focused on a group of twentysomethings who rent out a barn on an old, abandoned farm in order to shoot a porno film. They hope that they will make their fame with this film. Unfortunately, the elderly owner of the farm, Pearl, doesn’t take kindly to the kids on her property. Not because they are involved in pornography; but because they are young and beautiful and making their dreams of fame come true.

X offered a surprise at the end: a post-credit scene that acted as a trailer for an unknown, unannounced prequel film, Pearl. This film, which was shot in secret immediately following X, was a surprise to audiences.

Is There A Post-Credit Scene at the End of ‘Pearl?’

Well… kind of. There is a post-credit scene at the end of Pearl, to promote the third film in the trilogy, MaXXXine. However, the post-credit scene is nothing we haven’t seen already. This teaser was released online a week ago; you can watch it below. So, there is no need to sit through to the very end of credits.

However! It is always polite to watch through the credits and find out who the production accountant, the craft services, and all the other hard-working people on the production were.

On top of that, Pearl’s closing credits are not the typical modern scroll. These credits are old-skool – individual cards, with names written across the screen and an orchestra swelling in the background. Plus, Mia Goth’s Pearl ends with a huge, exaggerated smile that she holds for an extended take as the credits roll. The grin is so big, so long, so fake, that tears begin to stream down her face, and she tries to hold it together. If nothing else, it is a delight to watch.

