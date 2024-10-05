Possibly one of the most burning questions that Star Wars fans have pondered since the release of George Lucas’ first prequel film is whether our beloved astromech droid R2-D2 (played primarily by Kenny Baker) knows that Darth Vader is, in fact, Anakin Skywalker. The pair had worked closely together throughout the span of the Clone Wars, and R2 had known young Anakin since he was a boy (played by Jake Lloyd) on Tatooine. But given that R2 was also one of Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) closest confidants, it seems as if the droid’s deep connection to the Skywalker family could reveal more. Did R2 know about Vader all along and fail to tell Luke, or was he too unaware of Anakin’s transformation to the Dark Side? We think we might have the answer.

R2-D2 Probably Doesn't Know Darth Vader Is His Former Master

Image via Lucasfilm

As far as we know, R2-D2 didn’t discover that Anakin Skywalker had turned into Darth Vader until just after Luke himself did. We all know that Alex Guinness’ old Ben Kenobi told Luke that his father was a great Jedi Knight who had been (from a certain point of view) killed during the Clone Wars. We also know that Obi-Wan said this to Luke in order to protect the boy from the dark truth: that Anakin has instead been seduced to the Dark Side and become the Sith Lord Darth Vader. Fans who grew up watching the original trilogy on repeat (either in the theaters or on VHS) had no clue that R2-D2 knew Anakin Skywalker, and it wasn’t until 1999 that the pair became officially connected with The Phantom Menace. Yet, as the prequels continued, with R2 working alongside Hayden Christiansen’s Anakin Skywalker, that thread ran deeper, and it became harder to see why R2 wouldn’t have said something sooner.

Of course, at the end of Revenge of the Sith, Senator Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) had R2 and C-3PO’s (Anthony Daniels) minds wiped in order to protect a newborn Luke and Leia (Carrie Fisher), and so that seems like the easiest answer to the supposed problem. But Episode III’s novelization might give us another clue as to whether the astromech droid had any knowledge of Anakin’s fall from grace. According to the book, when R2 is asked about Anakin’s plans, particularly later on in the story, the droid reveals that his Jedi Knight colleague no longer communicates regularly with him. This is a far cry from what we see between the two at the beginning of the film, as they fly daringly through the middle of a space battle, continually having one another’s backs.

It’s not surprising that Anakin would shut R2 out, though. He knew that the astromech droid knew him better than nearly anyone, and had it been clearer that Anakin was betraying his vow as a Jedi (you know, beyond being secretly married), R2 might have communicated his concerns to C-3PO, Padme (Natalie Portman), or Obi-Wan. But instead, R2 likely interpreted Anakin’s radio silence as added stress and decompression following a long, hard war, and maybe even frustration with the Jedi Council for not making him a Jedi Master. When Anakin does fly to Mustafar in his first mission as Darth Vader, R2 is relegated to the ship, and doesn’t see Anakin slaughter the Separatist leaders there. Sure, he may have seen Anakin battle Obi-Wan (and he likely believed Anakin dead in the outcome), but he never would have heard the name Darth Vader.

George Lucas Speaks Highly of R2-D2

Close

What might fascinate some is that George Lucas himself considered R2-D2 one of the most important characters in his original six-film saga, which doesn't account for Disney's later additions. When Lucas had originally framed his space opera, he intended the tale to be a collection of first-hand accounts later told by the Keeper of the Whills. According to J.W. Rinzler's The Making of Star Wars - Revenge of the Sith, Lucas considered R2-D2 the official chronicler of this era of Star Wars history, and his account would have been passed on to the Whills around 100 years following Return of the Jedi. In fact, the filmmaker originally titled Star Wars as the Journal of the Whills when he wrote the first outline for the 1977 film back in 1972.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Elsewhere, in a 2005 interview with The Rolling Stone, Lucas named R2 the ultimate "hero of the whole piece," noting that he is always the one to get our heroes out of danger. This is true of the prequels, which he considers an epic tragedy, and the originals, which he considers "goofy" yet inspirational reminders that even the worst villains can find redemption through the love they carry for their children. In the same interview, Lucas himself nods to the fact that R2-D2 has no idea who Darth Vader actually is. When explaining how the audience might hop from Episode III to Episode IV, he poses the question, "Are they gonna find out?" Referring specifically to Vader's encounter with R2 and Leia, it's clear that the filmmaker never intended the small astromech droid to know the truth about Darth Vader until Luke (and the original audience) himself did, which makes Star Wars all the more tragic.

