The Big Picture Saw X is one of the best installments in the long-running horror franchise, delivering gruesome death and cinematic chaos that horror fans will love.

Saw X does have an end-credits scene, so you'll want to stick around for it.

The post-credits scene stays true to the Saw legacy of stacking new events and discoveries on top of each other in absurd ways.

Hello fellow horror sickos! What a wonderful day it is for complete cinematic chaos and gruesome death, am I right? For the first time in quite some time, there is a new movie to experience torture in (other than the day-to-day of our existences) and the world already has Saw fever. At least, it should because Saw X is now upon us and this latest installment of the long-running horror franchise is one of its best in over a decade. Yes, this isn’t saying much though we’ll take what we can from this series. Whether you’re seated in a theater right now after seeing it for yourself or thinking of heading out, you may have some questions. If one of them is "Does Saw X have an end-credits scene?" then you’ve come to the right place. We won’t go into detail, but the short answer is yes, there is a post-credits scene. However, what precedes it is actually infinitely more hilarious than any last punchline it could have provided.

What Happens in 'Saw X?'

Taking place between the events of the first and second movie while also bringing back Tobin Bell as John Kramer AKA Jigsaw, it is all about this silly torture guy deciding he needs to find a way to treat the brain cancer that he has been told cannot be stopped. Wouldn’t you know, he finds that opportunity dropped right in his lap when he was writing his will! It turns out this murderous mastermind is also susceptible to being duped and falls for what is clearly a scam without a second thought. All of this is revealed in the trailer, but the film hilariously drags this out for so long that it becomes almost cartoonish. Seeing Kramer do research online and completely fall for the website this group has created is outstanding stuff. Though he is a prolific serial killer who makes you do the act yourself, he’s also a boomer who buys into the most clearly fabricated stuff he reads online. Classic Kramer.

Tobin Bell Is Magnificent in 'Saw X'

Through all of this absurdity, there is just something nice about seeing Bell back on screen once more. After the misfire that was Spiral that pushed him to the side and tried to start anew, Saw X is all about giving its best recurring actor the stage for what may be the last time. The more time we get with him, the better the movie is. He just delivers some of the most downright goofy lines with complete and utter commitment, ensuring the silliness becomes even more cutting because of how deadly serious he remains. This isn’t what happens, but an end-credits scene with him stumbling into an open mic to deliver some stand-up would have been delightful.

The madness of a Saw film used to be defined by how entire movies existed alongside others without you even knowing it, slicing and dicing the timeline until it was a glorious mess. If you think about it, this series was basically making post-credits scenes into entire movies. Truly revolutionary and ahead of its time. As for this one, after spending the whole film getting back to his torture tricks, there is still one last target that the prolific serial killer John Kramer wants to take out. He won’t be able to do so alone as he’ll need some help. That's as far as we can go without entering spoiler territory.

Saw X is in theaters now.