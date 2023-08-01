The Big Picture Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has a mid-credits sequence that teases what's in store for the franchise's future adventures.

Does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem have an extra slice of footage during the credits? Shell yes it does! While the latest (and possibly greatest) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles doesn't have a post-credits scene, it does have a mid-credits sequence, and a reasonably lengthy one at that.

It's no secret that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is primed to set up a fresh start for the long-running franchise. Paramount has already confirmed that a sequel and a television follow-up are in the works, and the mid-credits sequence may tease what's in store for the Heroes in a Half Shell's future adventures. It's definitely an inspired sequence that fans, both new and old, will not want to miss.

Is the Mid-Credits Scene of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' Essential?

The latest adaptation of the surprisingly dark comic book series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem plays up the teenage aspect of the 1980s icons like never before. Rather than being near-flawless crime fighters, the turtles here really are just kids who are still learning how the world works. They also face a unique threat by the name of Superfly (Ice Cube) and his crew of mutants, who seek to become the dominant lifeform on Earth.

We wouldn't dare spoil this thrilling revival of these beloved characters, nor will we reveal the contents of the mid-credits sequence. Overall the lengthy scene first looks like it's going to be a jokey look at what some of the film's characters are getting up to following the events of the movie. However, as the scene progresses, we get a direct tease of a possible new threat that the Turtles will face in either a sequel or the announced follow-up series.

The sequence is absolutely essential viewing, especially if you're a long-time Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan. The entertaining mid-credits scene doesn't just provide new information for the upcoming future of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, but it also features more than a few nods and references to classic plot lines and characters from the series' past.

What is 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' About?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is the latest interpretation of the beloved character popularized by the massively popular 1980s animated series and toy line. This time, the story comes courtesy of self-described "permanent teenager" Seth Rogen, who co-wrote and co-produced the film and voices Bebop. The film is directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears, both of whom worked on The Mitchells vs the Machines.

Audiences once again get to witness the epic exploits of the noble Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), the brash Raphael (Brady Noon), the witty Donatello (Micah Abbey), and the empathetic Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) as they live life underground in the sewers of New York City. This time, the Turtles don't begin their heroes' journey as crime fighters, but as young children who are trying to understand the world. Their protective father, Splinter (Jackie Chan), tries to shield his children from that world, but deep down knows he won't be able to stop them from living their own lives.

After the teenage mutants meet a young aspiring reporter named April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri), they concoct a plan to be accepted by the humans who typically shun them. That plan includes defeating and capturing the elusive Superfly - an infamous criminal mastermind who has eluded law enforcement for quite some time. The Turtles are stunned to discover that Superfly is not just a run-of-the-mill criminal, but is actually a massive housefly mutant who came from the same Ooze they did. Not only that, but Superfly has also amassed a sizable crew of mutant cronies, and they have a dastardly plan that could very well put mutant-kind and humankind at risk.

Post-Credits Scenes Have Been Dying Out in Recent Months

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem doesn't just have a post-credits scene, it has a really stellar mid-credits sequence. That's honestly a breath of fresh air as the two studios most famous for post-credits scenes, Marvel and DC, have been lacking in that department. The latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film may not be a product of the two comic book movie juggernauts, but it's still a superhero film at heart and thus post-credits scenes are essentially expected.

DC's The Flash did have an end-credits scene, but not a particularly exciting or interesting one. All it really included was a scene where two established characters went to a bar and had some drinks. While it featured a fun cameo for fans, the end-credits moment did not reveal much in the way of future insight on DC's future, which would have been well-warranted considering DC Studios is going through some major restructuring and planning at the moment.

Even more stunning was the finale of Marvel and Disney+'s Secret Invasion not including any post-credits scene at all. Every other series from Marvel on the streaming platform included one (with the one loose exception being the finale of Loki, which instead used the post-credits slot to announce a new season), so this was a bit of a disappointment for MCU fans looking for a taste of what's to come in The Marvels. Some would argue that this is a refreshing change of pace, which is fair, but it's also a rather unwelcome surprise for eager fans.

Where Can You Watch Previous 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Films Before 'Mutant Mayhem'?

In case you've developed a case of TMNT fever, you may be looking to return to the franchise and revisit the turtles' past adventures before watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. To find out where you can stream or rent the many films of the franchise's past, check out the following links below:

