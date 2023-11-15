The Big Picture Eli Roth's new slasher film Thanksgiving is a gruesome and absurdly entertaining take on holiday pastimes, featuring plenty of violence and goofy humor.

The film is set in Plymouth, Massachusetts, where a Thanksgiving-inspired killer begins targeting people involved in a Black Friday riot-turned-massacre.

Thanksgiving has been a passion project for Roth for over 15 years and is a return to his horror roots, offering a satirical critique of consumerist culture.

Halloween may have just passed by, but that doesn’t mean that spooky season is over. Eli Roth, the infamous horror filmmaker behind such classics as Cabin Fever and Hostel, is back for an absurdly entertaining riff on holiday pastimes with his new slasher film Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving features just as much violence as Roth’s fans have come to expect from him, but includes enough goofy humor to indicate that there’s nothing about the film that anyone is taking all that seriously. While it’s unclear as of now if Thanksgiving will be the first entry in a new slasher franchise, fans don’t need to stick around until after the credits roll because there is no post-credit teaser sequence. However, those who do wait until the end of the film can expect to see a fun blooper of one of the actors messing around on set. Apparently, Thanksgiving was as fun to make as it was to watch!

What Is ‘Thanksgiving’ About?

Thanksgiving takes place in Plymouth, Massachusetts one year after a riot on Black Friday turned into a massacre because of a crowd’s obsession over getting the hottest deals. The store’s owner (Rick Hoffman) has managed to evade any blame for the incident and wants to hold another mega sale this year, obviously learning nothing from last year's tragedy. However, his teenage daughter, Jessica (Nell Verlaque), remains haunted by the incident and feels partially responsible for the escalation in violence.

Jessica’s situation goes from uncomfortable to dangerous when a mysterious masked killer begins killing people involved in the riot. Donning a John Carver mark, this mysterious murderer has the same wry sense of humor as Scream’s Ghostface killers, taunting the teens with gruesome social media posts. The local Sheriff Newlon (Patrick Dempsey, also seen this year in Ferrari) begins investigating the killings as those connected to the Black Friday riot are picked off one by one. As Jessica watches the town turn on itself, she realizes that John Carver won’t stop until he’s made a butcher’s board of everyone who was responsible for the Black Friday incident. It’s going to be a particularly gruesome Thanksgiving celebration, but John Carver promises that “there will be no leftovers.” Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jenna Warren, and Amanda Barker co-star in the film.

‘Thanksgiving’ Took Eli Roth Over a Decade To Make

Close

Thanksgiving has been a passion project for Roth for over 15 years. The premise for the film was first teased in Robert Rodriguez’s 2007 film Grindhouse, which included various advertisements for different horror-centric films. It's not the only film based on one of the fake trailers; Rodriguez’s Machete series and Jason Eisner’s Hobo With A Shotgun also came from Grindhouse trailers. While these films aren’t part of the same franchise, they share a snarky, absurdist sense of humor. They are all horror films that are so violent that they become hilarious.

Thanksgiving is certainly not for the faint of heart, but that’s not all that surprising for fans of Roth. Like many of his films, there’s an element of social satire that pokes fun at consumerist culture. Roth examines how ridiculous the nature of “Black Friday” shopping is by showing how quickly a situation can get out of control. While Roth dabbled in other genres with his family film The House With A Clock In Its Walls and the documentary Fin, Thanksgiving is a return to his horror roots.

Roth is perceived as a member of the “Splat Pack,” a group of independent filmmakers in the early 21st century that changed the horror genre by putting an emphasis on low-budget, hyper-violent storytelling. Other members of the “Splat Pack” include Rob Zombie, Leigh Whannell, Neil Marshall, James Wan, and Adam Green. While studios like Blumhouse have popularized PG-13 horror films that feature less graphic violence in order to appeal to younger audiences, the “Splat Pack” has proudly stood in defiance by pushing the audience’s comfort level with their extreme content.

Thanksgiving comes to theaters in the U.S. on November 17.