The Conjuring franchise includes three main films, three Annabelle installments, and now two Nun pictures.

The Nun II features Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bioquet, and Bonnie Aarons reprising their roles. It's a family affair with Taissa being the real-life sister of Vera Farmiga.

The Conjuring franchise is back with The Nun II, and much like any other big franchise movie, it has an end-credits scene! The Nun II is a sequel to 2018’s The Nun, a spin-off of the main Conjuring films detailing the backstory of Valak, the terrifying demon who takes the form of a very tall, very scary nun. This franchise has become a fairly reliable box-office draw, whether people are dying to know what happens in the next installment or thrill-seeking moviegoers want to see how terrified they’ll be by the assured jump scares this universe has become known for. Either way, you’ll probably want to know whether it’s worth your time sticking around for a post-credits scene or not. We have all the answers and without any spoilers.

‘The Nun II’ Does Have an End-Credits Scene

In short, yes, you should stick around! Luckily, unlike most MCU productions, The Nun II does not ask of you to stick around for the entire credits. The main credits roll against some freaky music and eerie clips of children playing in schoolyards and then the screen goes black. A very short scene follows and, if you’re a fan of this franchise, you’ll more than likely get a kick out of it. I won’t say any more, this article is just to answer the question of: “Should I hold in my overpriced Diet Coke for a few minutes longer before I beeline for the toilet?” Yes, do some Kiegels beforehand and hold on a little longer!

The ‘Nun II’ Is Part of the Conjuring Franchise

If you’ve wandered onto this article without having any idea what The Nun II is, I can also answer that question. The Nun II belongs to the mega-sized horror franchise that began with 2013’s The Conjuring. There are three main Conjruing films that follow the cases that Lorraine and Ed Warren investigate that pertain to the paranormal. The franchise has one spin-off strain surrounding Annabelle, the cursed doll that first appears in The Conjuring. So, there are now three Conjuring films, three Annabelle installments, and now two Nun pictures. Is that all? Depends on who you ask.

2019’s The Curse of La Llorona was mistakenly lumped into this franchise. It was helmed by Michael Chaves who is behind The Nun II and produced by James Wan, the captain of this franchise. But Chaves clarified that due to a mixup at the SXSW festival, people believed it belonged to this series of horror movies when it in fact is a stand-alone horror film. Chaves said “"The funny thing is that it was supposed to be a secret, it was supposed to be this Easter Egg, and [when the film premiered at] SXSW, there was a slip-up. The presenter introduced the movie as the next entry in the Conjuring universe”

Who Is in ‘The Nun II”?

The Nun II sees the return of Taissa Farmiga who led the first film and is the real-life sister of Vera Farmiga, this scary-ass franchise is a family affair! Joining Farmia is a cast of old and new faces to the franchise. Jonas Bioquet returns as Frenchie, the groundskeeper of the haunted convent in the first film. Storm Reid who has made her name from appearances in Euphoria and The Last of Us plays a fellow nun beside Farmiga’s Sister Irene. And of course, the demon who is at the center of this franchise, Bonnie Aarons returns as Valak/the titular nun.