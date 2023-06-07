It shouldn't be surprising that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has an end-credits scene. Hasbro’s legendary toy line was famous worldwide before Michael Bay took over the task of bringing the Autobots to theaters. Still, since Transformers hit the silver screen in 2007, the shape-shifting aliens have become more popular than ever, with five Transformers films coming from Bay over the years. In 2018, however, the franchise was rebooted with Bumblebee, which received a surprising amount of acclaim. Now, five years later, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts tries to kick off a new trilogy based on the fan-favorite Beast Wars storyline. Given the context, it was obvious Paramount would add an end-credits scene to keep the Autobots rolling. But how important is the scene for the franchise's future? And when is it safe to leave theaters?

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ End-Credits Scene

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts introduces a new team of Transformers, the Maximals, who join forces with the Autobots to stop a world-eating threat named Unicron from destroying Earth. It’s a simple story that is the perfect excuse to bring fans some of the most eye-popping action scenes in the franchise. So, fans will wonder where and how these characters will return for new glorious high-octane battles once the villain is predictably defeated – despite the heroes' sacrifices.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has a single end-credits scene. And you don't even have to wait too long to watch it. The scene shows up just a few seconds after credits start to roll, right after a fancy montage highlighting the movie's main stars, and before everything turns into a black screen filled with thousands of names. As for the scene's content, it does reveal the fate of one of the movie's main characters, but it's nothing game-changing. So, while the end-credits scene of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ties up some loose ends, it's far from essential to possible sequels.

While the end-credits scene of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts might be disappointing for fans hoping to receive some clues about the franchise’s future, it’s essential to underline the movie does tease an unexpected sequel. We are holding spoilers for the time being, but pay close attention to the film's final scene right before the credits roll. In fact, that last moment is exactly what you would expect from an end-credits scene. That’s because the whole thing is there only to tease a mind-blowing sequel that no one imagined Paramount was brave enough to develop.

So there you have it. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts does have an end-credits scene. But this extra moment pales in comparison to some of the things that happen in the movie’s final moments. It’s somewhat weird that Paramount put the most exciting tease of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts before the credits, as it would be the perfect content to save for the last possible second. And after this brilliant tease, there’s just no way the actual end-credits scene could be equally exciting. Still, the future is bright for the Autobots, and we are definitely curious to see where the franchise is leading us.