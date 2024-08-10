The Big Picture Wolverine lost his healing factor and died when he was coated in molten Adamantium.

Wolverine was resurrected with a new power to superheat his claws when enraged by the mysterious organization Soteira.

Death of Wolverine and Logan show rare instances where Wolverine actually dies, making his demise more powerful in the Marvel universe.

It's an unspoken rule in the world of comic books that very few characters — especially in the Marvel and DC universes — die and stay dead. Nowhere was this rule more prominent than with Wolverine, as his mutant healing factor makes him virtually immortal. He's survived a nuclear explosion, being crucified, and the Adamantium being ripped from his bones. Logan defied tradition when it was released, showing a Wolverine whose healing factor was dimming, and the film eventually killed him off, ending Hugh Jackman's tenure as the clawed Canadian (until he returned for Deadpool & Wolverine).

But Logan isn't the first time the Grim Reaper caught up with Wolverine. Back in 2014, the appropriately titled Death of Wolverine miniseries from Charles Soule and Steve McNiven saw Logan shuffle off the mortal coil. In a surprising show of restraint, Marvel waited four years before reuniting the same creative team for Return of Wolverine (with Declan Shalvey joining in). Soule also worked with David Marquez on the Hunt for Wolverine special. But how did Wolverine die, and come back?

Wolverine Lost His Healing Factor and Had a Rather Poetic Death

On a mission to the subatomic realm known as the Microverse, Wolverine contracted a virus that effectively "burned out" his healing factor. For the first time in years he was mortal, and someone took advantage of that by placing a bounty on his head. Logan wound up fighting a number of his foes, including Sabretooth, the body-hopping warrior Ogun, and Lady Deathstrike. Eventually, he learned that Doctor Cornelius, one of the scientists behind the Weapon X program, was attempting to refine the process and needed his Adamantium skeleton. Logan freed Cornelius' test subjects but was coated in molten Adamantium in the process. It served as an almost poetic death; Adamantium made him into a living weapon and ended his life.

Wolverine Resurrected and Gained a New Superpower

The X-Men took Wolverine's Adamantium-encased body to a private cabin in Canada, but shortly after, they discovered that Logan's makeshift "tomb" was empty. This led Kitty Pryde, Iron Man, and Daredevil to assemble teams of heroes to try and track down Wolverine's whereabouts. A mysterious organization known as Soteira had resurrected Wolverine, with its leader Persephone intending to use him as a weapon to "remake the world." Wolverine eventually regained his memories and stopped Persephone, learning about a new power in the process: he could superheat his claws when he was enraged enough. The issue was that it "overclocked" his healing factor, making him more vulnerable. "They represented all the bad things he was and could be - death, rage, loss of control. It was no accident that he doesn’t heal from wounds taken while berserkering the same way he does normally," Soule said when discussing the final issue of Return of Wolverine on Twitter.

Other universes have shown Wolverine dying. The legendary Days of Future Past storyline had a Sentinel burning him down to his Adamantium skeleton, while Old Man Logan showed an aging Wolverine whose healing factor was diminished. Death of Wolverine, alongside Logan, remains one of the few times Wolverine was truly killed off, and they were all the more powerful for it.

