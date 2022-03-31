Channing Tatum's canine-centered buddy comedy, appropriately titled Dog, is coming to DVD, digital, and Blu-ray, MGM, and Warner Bros have announced. The film will be available to purchase on digital in late April, and on Blu-ray and DVD in early May.

The film, which was originally released earlier this year, tells the story of two Army Rangers who have to overcome their differences in order to make their way across the country to make it to a Military funeral. The twist? One of them is a dog, and a Belgian Malinois named Lulu, to be exact. The human of the duo, Army Ranger Briggs, played by Tatum, will have to handle Lulu's wild nature as they drive to the Pacific Coast in Briggs' 1984 Ford Bronco.

The Blu-ray, DVD, and digital release combo pack will feature a cover that shows the special bond that the two develop, showing Tatum resting on the bumper of his Bronco, with his shirt slightly ripped and scratches on his face, with Lulu bobbing her head playfully out the back of the car. Certainly, Briggs has been put through the ringer, with Lulu giving him a little more than a licking. Tatum has previously discussed his role in the film in an interview that he and the film's co-director Reid Carolin did with Collider. You can check out his thoughts on the film here.

Channing Tatum in Dog

The film is directed by both Reid Carolin and one of the film's stars Channing Tatum in their directorial debut. No word on whether Britta, one of the dogs tasked with playing Lulu was asked for her contribution. Carolin also penned the screenplay. The story is by Carolin and Brett Rodriguez. In addition to Tatum and Britta, the film also stars Jane Adams of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Kevin Nash of Magic Mike, Q’orianka Kilcher , Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Nicole LaLiberte. Gregory Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, and Brett Rodriguez serve as producers on the film, with Betsy Danbury and Ken Meyer serving as executive producers.

Dog is rated PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content, and some suggestive material. The film will be available to purchase on Digital on April 19, 2022. Dog will subsequently be released on Blu-ray and DVD on May 10, 2022. The Blu-ray, DVD, and digital combo pack will be available for the Suggested Retail Price of $34.98. It will also be available on DVD only for DVD a Suggested Retail Price of $29.98. Check out the cover art below:

