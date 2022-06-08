Get ready to overdose on cuteness as HBO Max released a new trailer for Season 3 of The Dog House: UK. Described as a dating reality show featuring abandoned dogs and wannabe owners, the series helps animals who were rejected by cold-hearted humans to find a new home.

The new trailer brings us back to Wood Green, a refuge for dogs who were abandoned. Some dogs are blind or suffer from health conditions, others were just thrown into the streets by humans who didn’t want to have the responsibility of caring for a living being. But, what they all have in common is that they need love and protection. So, Wood Green’s staff carefully analyses the profile of people who want to adopt a dog, looking for the perfect match between pets and owners.

The new trailer teases the tearjerker stories of different people finding their pets and abandoned animals getting the chance to spend the rest of their lives in a loving home. So you better get your tissues ready, because there are few things more beautiful in this world than a dog finding some humans to take care of them.

The Dog House: UK is directed by Anna Llewellyn, Tom Bowman, and Matt Wicks. The trio also act as producers alongside Morgana Pugh and senior producer Katie Brimblecombe. The series is narrated by Perry Fitzpatrick and executive produced by Nick Mirsky. Season 3 of The Dog House: UK aired on Channel 4 at the beginning of 2022. Now, with HBO Max handling international distribution, we’ll all be able to witness the uplifting stories of abandoned dogs getting a new chance to grow happy in a new home.

The Dog House: UK premieres on Thursday, June 16. All nine episodes of the season will be available at once at HBO Max. Check out the new trailer below.

