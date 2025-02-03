January is famously a tough period for production companies, with movies tending to fare poorly in theaters thanks to the post-Christmas blues. However, one plucky half-dog/half-man is ready to change all that, opening in domestic theaters to $36 million and earning $40 million worldwide. Dog Man is officially the second-biggest January debut for an animated film and has done so with positive critical reception, even earning a strong 77% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with an even better 86% audience score to boot.

Because of this early success, Dog Man has blown away most expectations and has even become the highest-grossing movie to release in 2025 domestically in just one weekend. Thanks to earning $36 million in just three days, Dog Man has overtaken the likes of Flight Risk, One of Them Days, and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera to climb to the top of the tree, with positive word-of-mouth likely to keep Dog Man's strong start at the box office running through the coming weeks. In Nate Richard's review of the movie for Collider, he noted that Dog Man has "far more charm than what you might expect from an animated kids' movie," and later added:

"If you weren't really looking forward to taking your kid to see Dog Man, fear not. Not only will your young ones eat the movie right up as Dog Man slurps up his Ruff Mix, but you'd be surprised at the sheer amount of creativity on display. It's a silly movie, make no mistake, but it's an endearingly one nonetheless."

DreamWorks Continue Their Strong Trend of Popular Movies

After a poor period in which they struggled to compete with other production companies in the world of animation, DreamWorks seems to be back to their best after recent projects, with the unlikely Dog Man proving the trend is set to continue. Officially the third number-one debut in a row for DreamWorks, Dog Man lives proudly in the shadow of the production company's incredible 2024, highlighted by the tearjerking The Wild Robot. Officially nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and perhaps the favorite to take home the Golden Statue, The Wild Robot isn't just a critical darling but was a smash hit at the box office too, earning $324 million worldwide. Combined with Kung Fu Panda 4's $547 million last summer, 2024 is one of DreamWorks' most successful financial years in recent memory.

Dog Man is already the highest-grossing movie of 2025 domestically. You can catch the animated feature in theaters now.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Dog Man 7 10 9/10 Release Date January 31, 2025 Director Peter Hastings Cast Pete Davidson Petey the Cat

Lil Rel Howery Cheif

Get Tickets