Next week, Dog Man will officially be on the case as the half-man, half-dog from DreamWorks makes his theatrical debut on January 31. To celebrate the arrival of the canine crime-fighting adventure, Alamo Drafthouse is joining forces with the viral TikTok sensation PeachyBbies for a special slimy giveaway that will satisfy friends both four-legged and bipedal. Moviegoers who attend screenings at the premium dine-and-drink-in theater on Saturday, February 1 will be able to pick up a free themed Super Slime at the box office along with their ticket, giving them a tactile collectible to play with well after Dog Man finishes saving the day. The slime will only be available at limited Alamo Drafthouse locations while supplies last.

PeachyBbies has made a name for itself online for satisfyingly stretchy and squishy playthings, and the Dog Man collaboration only marks the beginning of an ongoing partnership with the theater chain that will produce many more giveaways and colorful, movie-themed goo throughout 2025. For their first, the slime company has packaged a glitter-dusted green and blue cloud dough base with little tennis ball and bone charms that would make any canine drool, along with stars and a sun peeking out to add some extra color. All containers of the custom-designed glop also come with a surprise bone charm to spice up the fun. It's just the latest in Alamo's efforts to bring unique merchandise to moviegoers, following last year's threatening Thelma-themed needlepoint kits and whiskey glasses commemorating The Bikeriders.

Alamo Drafthouse Chief Marketing Officer Chaya Rosenthal expressed her excitement at partnering with a viral outlet to create something fans won't find anywhere else in an official statement, saying "We’re obsessed with new and memorable experiences at Alamo Drafthouse, and this partnership with PeachyBbies brings that spirit to life in a new and tactile and exciting way. I can’t wait for the slime movie parties to come." Participating locations for the Dog Man giveaway include Austin, Boston, Central Virginia, Corpus Christi, Dallas/Fort Worth, DC, Denver, El Paso, Indianapolis, Laredo, Los Angeles, Lubbock, New York City, Northern Virginia, NYC Area, Raleigh, San Antonio, Southwest Florida, Springfield, St. Louis, Twin Cities, and Winchester.

What Is 'Dog Man' About?