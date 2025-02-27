Dog Man may have been supplanted by Captain America: Brave New World as the biggest domestic hit of 2025 so far, but that hasn't stopped it from crossing several milestones in the last week despite releasing on digital. Dog Man moved past the $100 million mark this weekend, and after a strong start to the week, the film has already passed $105 million globally. Dog Man has earned $79 million from the domestic box office and $26 million from international markets, and while it definitely doesn't have the bite to stand with even a lower-grossing Marvel movie like Brave New World, it has already earned back more than double its reported budget of $40 million and proven to be a solid financial success for Universal Pictures.

Dog Man opened with $36 million at the box office during its debut weekend on January 31 to take the #1 spot, earning more than triple its second place competitor, Jack Quaid’s Companion. Dog Man then held on to its #1 spot during its second weekend in theaters, but its $25 million lead was cut down to only $5 million. Pete Davidson’s animated flick fell 62% and earned $13.8 million in its second weekend in theaters, finishing ahead of Heart Eyes, which opened with $8.3 million. The film then dropped all the way to #4 during its third weekend in theaters, falling to the newly-premiered Captain America: Brave New World and Paddington in Peru, but also losing to the aforementioned Heart Eyes. After falling 62% during its second weekend, Dog Man dropped only 29% in its third, earning $9.7 million.

‘Dog Man’ Has Yet To Crack the Top Three on Digital Charts