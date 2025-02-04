Although the first major blockbuster of the year in Captain America: Brave New World is still a few weeks away, a newcomer to the box office this weekend stole the show on its way to becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year domestically thus far in only a few days. Dog Man, the animated family adventure movie starring Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu, and Lil Rel Howery, claimed the top spot at the box office this weekend with a $36 million debut domestic performance. The film also added another $4 million overseas to reach the $40 million mark, and while Dog Man currently holds the #1 domestic spot, it is still around $9 million behind Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the action sequel starring Gerard Butler that currently sits at $49 million globally.

Finishing in the second spot at the box office this weekend was another newcomer, Companion, the psychological thriller starring Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher. Companion scored $9.3 million during its first weekend in theaters to take the #2 spot, but still more than $20 million behind the goliath Dog Man. Companion also earned $5.3 million in foreign markets during its debut to bring its worldwide total to $14.6 million. Closing out the weekend at #3 was Mufasa: The Lion King, which clung to a top spot despite this being its seventh full weekend in theaters. Mufasa added another $6.1 million to its domestic total this weekend to bring its haul in the States to $229 million and its foreign total to $423 million, with a global total of $653 million. It is also one of the top 10 highest-grossing musicals of all time.

Rounding out the rest of the top five were two more 2025 releases; the first is One of Them Days, the buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA that scored $5.8 million during its third weekend in theaters to help lift it to new domestic heights of just under $35 million. It is also set to pass Den of Thieves 2: Pantera when the next batch of numbers come in. Claiming the last spot in the top five at the box office this weekend was Mark Wahlberg's Flight Risk, the aviation thriller directed by Mel Gibson that earned $5.4 million during its third weekend in theaters. Flight Risk currently sits at a domestic total of $20.7 million and an international haul of $4.1 million, leaving it just a hair away from the $25 million mark globally. The film was produced with an estimated $25 million budget, meaning it still has quite a ways to go if it's going to be a profit.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ and ‘Moana 2’ Hang on While ‘Wolf Man’ Goes Out With a Whimper