Another weekend has come and gone at the box office, and while last week’s new arrival, Dog Man, took the top spot, this weekend’s new arrivals failed to dethrone Pete Davidson’s animated family comedy. After previously earning $36 million, Dog Man added another $13.7 million domestically to its total this weekend to hang on to the #1 spot, leaving it with a current domestic gross of $54.1 million to go along with an international gross of $11.9 million, bringing it to a worldwide cumulative haul of $66 million. Dog Man is lucky that none of the new arrivals had the mettle to challenge its #1 spot, especially considering the film dropped a whopping 62% from the weekend prior.

Finishing in the second spot at the box office this weekend is Heart Eyes, the slasher horror film starring Scream veteran Mason Gooding and Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster. The film opened with $8.5 million domestically, still $5 million short of Dog Man, and it has yet to premiere in international markets. Finishing just behind Heart Eyes at the box office this weekend was Love Hurts, the action comedy starring Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose. The film opened with $5.8 million domestically and $1 million from foreign markets for a worldwide gross of just under $7 million. Produced for a reported budget of $18 million, things are looking grim for Love Hurts, which needs roughly $36 million to break even. It also earned a score of 18% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and although audiences approve of the film at a 63% rating, it still has its back against the wall to make a profit.

Rounding out the rest of the top five at the box office this weekend is Mufasa: The Lion King in the #4 spot, earning more than Companion at #5. Mufasa earned more than Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher’s psychological thriller despite it being in its eighth full weekend in theaters, with Companion only now following up its debut. Mufasa scored another $3.9 million this weekend, bringing it to a worldwide total of $671 million, while Companion added only $3 million to its total, leaving it just short of $25 million globally. Disney’s prequel/sequel is coming to digital platforms on February 18, which will likely mark its first official drop off at the box office after falling off at only a 38% rate from last weekend, less than any movie inside the top 10.

‘Sonic 3’ and ‘Moana 2’ Hang On in the Top 10 While ‘The Brutalist’ Slips Even Further