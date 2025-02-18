Dog Man may have flown under the radar in the weeks and even months leading up to its release, but the animated film starring Pete Davidson and Lil Rel Howery has been anything but quiet since it hit screens several weeks ago. Dog Man has grossed over $59 million at the domestic box office at the time of writing, which was enough to make it the highest-grossing movie of the year in the U.S. until the recent premiere of Captain America: Brave New World. Collider is happy to partner with Universal Pictures to unveil an exclusive featurette from behind-the-scenes of Dog Man, which shows the stars of the movie and writer/director Peter Hastings talking about what all went into bringing the film to life on the big screen.

This new clip from Dog Man comes from the upcoming digital release for the film, which Universal has now officially announced will be today, February 18, the same day that Mufasa: the Lion King will also debut on VOD. It was a slow start at the box office for more new movies to premiere, with Den of Thieves 2: Pantera experiencing the highest opening of the year before Dog Man with only $15 million. There were even other new arrivals, like Companion (Jack Quaid), Wolf Man, Flight Risk (Mark Wahlberg), and more, but none were able to reach the same box office heights as Dog Man. During its opening weekend in theaters, Dog Man grossed $36 million domestically to take the #1 spot, earning significantly more than its second-place competitor, Companion, at $9.3 million.

Who Stars in ‘Dog Man’?

Pete Davidson features in the lead role as Petey in Dog Man, with Lil Rel Howery as The Chief, both of whom can be heard in the new feature above speaking about their characters. Poppy Liu also stars in Dog Man as Butley, and Isla Fisher features alongside her as Sarah Hatoff. Filling out the rest of Dog Man’s supporting cast are Billy Boyd as Seamus, Rahnuma Panthaky as the Doctor, Maggie Wheeler as the Nurse, and even writer/director Peter Hastings as Dog Man himself. Dog Man is the first film Hastings has directed since The Country Bears in 2002, the family comedy starring Haley Joel Osment and Candy Ford.

Dog Man is still playing in theaters everywhere, and the film is coming to digital platforms soon. Check out the exclusive featurette from the movie above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.