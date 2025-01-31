Since the late 1980s, author and illustrator Dav Pilkey has been writing award-winning children’s literature, with perhaps his most well-known work being the Captain Underpants series. Consisting of twelve main books and numerous spin-offs, the Captain Underpants series revolves around fourth graders, George Beard and Harold Hutchins, who love drawing comics to share with their classmates. One of these comics is none other than Dog Man, and now, it’s getting a movie thanks to DreamWorks Animation!

Dog Man tells the story of Officer Knight and his dog Greg, who are gravely injured together on duty. Fortunately, a life-saving surgery is available, though the results are quite unconventional. Greg’s head is sewn onto Knight’s body, and together, they become a new hero known as Dog Man. Despite such a dramatic transformation, they continue to honorably serve their city as a police officer, leading them to cross paths with Petey, the "world's most evilest cat".

If you’re excited about seeing Dog Man’s crazy origin story, keep reading below to discover which stars lend their voices to the film and who they’ll play!

Peter Hastings

Dog Man

Close

As mentioned above, Dog Man first came into being following a tragic accident that saw police officer Knight and his dog Greg injured on duty. To save them both, an experimental operation allows them to become Dog Man, who maintains his heroic attributes and respect for the city. Staying true to the source material, Dog Man does not speak in the film. Instead, his performance will consist of vocal effects like barking and other expressions.

Peter Hastings is both the film’s director and writer! He has previously been a writer and producer on animated TV shows such as Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, and Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness.

Pete Davidson

Petey